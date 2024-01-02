Everton tempted to ‘offer Prem lifeline’ to ‘bitter’ ex-Man Utd star after failed Saudi Arabia move

According to reports, Everton are ‘considering’ signing former Nottingham Forest star Jesse Lingard on a ‘short-term deal’ until the end of this season.

Lingard has been without a club since leaving Nottm Forest upon the expiry of his contract at the end of last season.

The England international struggled to make an impact for Forest after joining them on a one-year deal following his exit from Manchester United. He was mocked for picking them over West Ham after – in the words of Simon Jordan – his “bitter” departure from Old Trafford.

The experienced midfielder was linked with several European and MLS sides in the summer but he is still without a club.

Lingard also spent time training with the Saudi Pro League outfit Al Ettifaq – who are managed by Steven Gerrard – in the summer after West Ham decided against giving him a deal.

The 31-year-old could now be in luck, though. TalkSPORT are reporting that Everton are ‘considering handing him a Premier League lifeline’.

The Toffees won four games in a row after being docked ten points for breaking financial rules but they are now just one point clear of the bottom three after losing three Premier League matches in a row.

In an attempt to ease their troubles, Sean Dyche may target Lingard as the report claims the midfielder ‘could be offered a short-term deal until the end of the season’.

In other Everton news, it is also revealed by talkSPORT that Arnaut Danjuma ‘wants out’ and his loan is ‘set to be cut short’. The report adds.

‘Frustrated Arnaut Danjuma’s season-long loan spell at Everton is set to be cut short after only five months. ‘Danjuma has started just three Premier League games since joining the Toffees from Villarreal in the summer. ‘The move came after Danjuma had previously pulled out of a switch to Goodison Park this time last year after Tottenham hijacked the transfer at the 11th hour. ‘talkSPORT understands French club Lyon are among a number of European clubs monitoring Danjuma’s situation, but any move away is likely to be dependent on cash-strapped Everton finding a suitable replacement.’

Dyche recently suggested that Everton have been “shifted forward” since he became their manager.

“Relatively speaking to the situation I walked into, I think there’s been a shift forward. I think everyone knows that. The players certainly know that and the staff do too, but the league table does not suggest that because of the 10 points,” Dyche told reporters.

“If the league table had the 10 points (restored) I think everyone would agree there’s been a lot of work done by so many – not just me – and there’s been a big shift to where it is now. The 10 points thing sways it a little bit but generally speaking there’s been a lot learned and a lot more to do.”