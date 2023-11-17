Three clubs ‘agree’ to ‘sue Everton for £300m’ over FFP breach as Carragher slams ‘excessive’ ruling

Three clubs reportedly intend to ‘sue’ Everton’ for ‘£300m’ after they were deducted 10 points for breaching the Premier League’s financial fair play rules.

Everton‘s case was referred to an independent commission by the Premier League over an alleged breach of its profitability and sustainability rules in the period ending in the 2021-22 season.

The Premier League’s rules allow clubs to lose a maximum of £105million over a three-year period or face sanctions and Everton have been found to have lost £124.5m.

A statement from the Premier League read: ‘During the proceedings, the club admitted it was in breach of the PSRs for the period ending Season 2021/22 but the extent of the breach remained in dispute.

‘Following a five-day hearing last month, the Commission determined that Everton FC’s PSR Calculation for the relevant period resulted in a loss of £124.5million, as contended by the Premier League, which exceeded the threshold of £105million permitted under the PSRs.

‘The Commission concluded that a sporting sanction in the form of a 10-point deduction should be imposed. That sanction has immediate effect.’

The Toffees are expected to appeal this judgement but as things stand, they have dropped to 19th in the Premier League. They unsurprisingly have the best goal difference out of the teams around them but they are now two points adrift of 17th-placed Luton Town.

A report from The Daily Mail claims ‘Burnley, Leeds and Leicester have confirmed their intention to sue Everton for a total of £300million after the club were found guilty of breaching financial fair play rules’. They explained.

‘Mail Sport has learned that senior figures at the three clubs held talks this afternoon to reaffirm their plans to sue after the Premier League confirmed Everton’s guilty verdict and 10-point deduction, the biggest in the competition’s history. ‘The aggrieved trio are understood to have agreed to follow through on their previous threats to sue Everton, which they formulated over the summer after Sean Dyche’s side narrowly escaped relegation on the final day of the campaign by just two points. ‘Leeds and Leicester were relegated to the Championship and Burnley have leant their support as they remain convinced that Everton’s spending breached financial rules the previous season when they were relegated.’

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher meanwhile has argued that this 10 point deduction is “excessive and not right”.

“The 10 point deduction for Everton is excessive & not right, considering they have been working with the PL about this for the last couple of years,” Carragher tweeted.

"Would it have been better to be evasive & try & drag it out like other clubs?"