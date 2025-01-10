Everton ‘set to appoint’ Dyche replacement as ‘progress’ made towards ‘imminent conclusion’

According to David Ornstein, David Moyes is set to be named Everton manager for the second time, with the club’s owners ‘progressing towards a deal being concluded imminently’.

Moyes’ second job in management was at Goodison Park, where he enjoyed a fantastic 11-year spell before succeeding Sir Alex Ferguson at Manchester United.

The Scot has been out of work since last summer after leaving West Ham United, which also happened to be his second stint at a Premier League club.

He is ready to return to the dugout – and it will be a familiar one.

The Athletic correspondent Ornstein has reported that Moyes ‘is set to be appointed’ as Sean Dyche’s replacement after the 53-year-old was relieved of his duties this week.

It is believed that the club’s owners, The Friedkin Group (TFG), swiftly identified Moyes as their ‘primary target’ after sacking Dyche.

Their negotiations with the ex-West Ham boss ‘advanced rapidly’ and his return to Everton ‘is expected to be announced in the next 24 hours’.

MORE ON EVERTON FROM F365

👉 Everything about Everton 2 Peterborough 0 was bizarre but Dyche replacement ‘blatantly obvious’

👉 Reports deny Jose Mourinho to Everton in devastating development; new favourite revealed

👉 The Famous F365 Friday Quiz: FA Cup third-round edition

TFG are confident Moyes is the man to steer the Toffees clear of the relegation zone, Ornstein adds.

Moyes is expected to sign a contract longer than six months, meaning he should be in place when Everton move to their new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock for next season.

The report says:

Moyes is viewed by TFG as the ideal manager to secure Everton’s Premier League status, which is the immediate priority before moving stadium to a state-of-the-art arena at Bramley-Moore Dock. The hierarchy also want the 61-year-old to lay the foundations for their longer-term ambitions, which will be reflected in his contract length. The Athletic previously reported that the 61-year-old was the Merseyside club’s top target to replace Dyche, who left the club on Thursday after 12 months in charge.

Moyes left Everton in a superb position but returns to them in a bad way.

They are sat 16th in the Premier League table after 19 matches, only one point above the relegation zone.

Dyche was sacked after a run of one win from 11 in the league, but if you take away the defeats, their run doesn’t actually look that bad.

Moyes actually claimed last week that he did not want to join a club fighting relegation. He’s gone heart over head, hasn’t he?

Ex-Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho was the bookies’ favourite to replace Dyche before Moyes swiftly became odds-on favourite following the confirmation of the sacking.

READ NOW: Premier League player stats: Salah flying, Watkins misfiring, Calvert-Lewin mistiming, Flekken saving