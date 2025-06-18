Everton have been told they'll need "heating allowance for pensioners" if a Manchester City man signs

Former Everton CEO Keith Wyness has suggested the club need to get “heating allowance for pensioners” in one position after a report surfaced suggesting an ageing Manchester City star was going to sign.

Everton are being linked with some good players at the moment, as David Moyes attempts to lift them away from the threat of relegation. After three seasons in which they were within touching distance of the Premier League drop zone, Moyes had them finish 13th last term.

If some of the linked players such as Jack Grealish and Kyle Walker sign, the Toffees could soon make strides.

But former CEO Wyness has joked about the age of the latter, while suggesting that he may no longer be fit for the Premier League.

“Ashley Young, Seamus Coleman and now Kyle Walker at right-back – I think the biggest concern would be getting the heating allowance for pensioners in that position.

“I don’t know if this will go through. At 35, he may still be fit to a degree – and you can be at that age – but I think he’ll want to go abroad.

“I don’t think it’s quite as advanced as a lot of the media are saying right now.

“I’ve got a big question mark about Walker coming in this summer. He almost joined back in 2009, so there may be some history.”

Indeed, Everton currently have 39-year-old Young and 36-year-old Coleman on the books at right-back, and it’s suggested 35-year-old Walker could join, with Young certainly leaving and Coleman potentially being given one more year, but currently set to be out of contract.

A recent report suggested that Walker had ‘agreed a sensational switch’ to Everton, but there were still some ‘big details’ to be sorted. Indeed, Everton and City needed to come to an agreement over the structure of a deal.

That report came after Fabrizio Romano confirmed that Moyes wanted to sign Walker.

‘David Moyes approves Kyle Walker as ideal target for Everton with talks underway for the right back.’ he said.

“#EFC in contact to anticipate Fenerbahçe and more clubs.’

With interest from elsewhere in Europe, there is still potential that Walker leaves England, after having a taste of life elsewhere when he headed out on loan to AC Milan for the second half of last season.

That he was not signed permanently there could put him off the prospect of trying another new league, though, knowing the Premier League better than any others.

