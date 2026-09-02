Everton transfer collapse explained with ‘genuine disbelief’ ex-Arsenal man backed out of deal

Folarin Balogun called off his move to Everton on deadline day.

Everton were in ‘genuine disbelief’ as former Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun pulled out of a last-minute deal to move from Monaco, according to reports.

The Toffees had already completed the signings of Merlin Rohl (£20m, Freiburg), Hayden Hackney (£16.5m, Middlesbrough), Tyrique George (£18m, Chelsea), Christian Norgaard (£7m, Arsenal) and Brennan Johnson (swap deal, Crystal Palace) before deadline day.

And on the final day of the window David Moyes’ side managed to tie up deals for Jack Grealish (loan, Manchester City) and Ainsley Maitland-Niles (£4.29m, Lyon).

It had all looked positive that Everton would also get a deal done for Balogun with a move for the USA international crucial after allowing Beto to move to Fiorentina.

The Athletic‘s David Ornstein revealed towards the deadline that Everton were ‘hopeful’ of getting a deal for Balogun over the line.

Ornstein explained on X: ‘Everton hopeful of completing deal to sign Folarin Balogun from Monaco before transfer window closes.

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‘#EFC deal for 25yo #ASMonaco striker being renegotiated with lower fixed fee + higher bonuses. Loan move for Joshua Zirkzee of #MUFC off.’

Fabrizio Romano insisted late on deadline day that documents were being exchanged as a deal was on track.

Romano said on X: ‘Everton and AS Monaco are in direct talks to sort issues trying to get Folarin Balogun deal done.

‘All parties on it. #EFC.’

He added: ‘Everton and AS Monaco now believe they have all set to complete Folarin Balogun deal.

‘Documents being exchanged.’

Giving his deadline day bullets, reliable journalist Ben Jacobs revealed 30 minutes after the deadline that a Balogun deal had been revived.

Jacobs posted: ‘Adding bullets to this already insane saga. – Balogun deal to Everton revived – Monaco pull the plug on Camara to Chelsea despite a written agreement – Chelsea proceed with the Enzo Fernandez sale to Manchester City even though they had time to call it off.’

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Before he brought another twist on X: ‘And the final incredible bullet: Balogun deal agreed on new terms, but the player has a change of heart. ‘

Everton were left ‘shocked’ and ‘disappointed’

TEAMtalk have now explained that Everton were left ‘shocked’ and ‘disappointed’ by the news that Balogun had a last-minute change of heart.

Our friends at TEAMtalk explained exactly how the deal collapsed: ‘Sources have told TEAMtalk that there was genuine disbelief inside Everton when Balogun decided against completing the move, with the club having spent much of Deadline Day working through issues with Monaco and the player.

‘There had been a back-and-forth between the clubs over Balogun’s medical, but those concerns were resolved, and the transfer was renegotiated at around £40million.

‘At that point, the deal was very much on track, and everything was then put in place for the 25-year-old to complete the move to Merseyside.

‘However, when Balogun was expected to sign his contract, he instead chose not to proceed and left Finch Farm.’

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