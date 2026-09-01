Sky Sports reporter Kaveh Solhekol has revealed that a European club “may sanction a move” for a midfielder who Chelsea want to sign as their sale to Everton may be falling through.

There is a reported agreement in place for Enzo Fernandez to head to Manchester City. After months of interest, the Premier League giants are said to be landing the Argentine for £125million.

Though he hasn’t featured in the last two Chelsea games, they’ve used makeshift midfielders at times already this season and it’ll be ideal for them to get a new midfielder through the door.

Monaco’s Lamine Camara has been one of their favoured options, but it was reported in recent hours that the Ligue 1 club have rejected an offer from the Blues, and it doesn’t appear they want to sell their midfielder.

But that was when it appeared Monaco were going to sell striker Folarin Balogun to Everton.

And amid reports that that deal is going to fall through, Chelsea could be well positioned to land Camara.

Sky Sports‘ (20:48, Tuesday, September 1) Kaveh Solkehol has said: “I still think there’s a chance Chelsea do bring in another midfielder. But they’re cutting it fine this late in the day.

“I think we have to watch what happens with Folarin Balogun at Everton, if that falls through it makes it more likely that Monaco may sanction a move for Lamine Camara.

“They may be willing to sell one of them, but it’s unlikely both would leave today.”

Folarin Balogun to Everton could fall through

It seems the only reason Monaco would be open to selling a midfielder if their sale of a striker falls through is that they want some money coming in.

They thought Balogun was going to head to the Premier League, with Everton agreeing a deal to sign the USMNT striker.

But a number of outlets are now reporting that deal will fail to go through as Balogun has failed his medical with the Merseyside outfit.

There are some reports that Everton are still trying to do a deal for the striker, but Everton have now turned attention to Joshua Zirkzee if they aren’t able to land the primary target.

If that happens, then it seems Camara’s move to Chelsea could be possible. There is not long left for the first move to trigger the second, though.

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