Newcastle United could be offered the chance to sign a forward with Premier League and international experience after Everton ruled themselves out over the £30 million asking price.

The player in question has been linked with a move to St James’ Park before and is expected to be one of several names Chelsea make available as they attempt to trim a bloated squad and raise funds before a pivotal summer window.

Sources close to the situation say the Blues will look to move the player on once he returns from a loan spell hampered by injury and limited minutes, and Newcastle are among the clubs being quietly sounded out.

While not considered a top target at this stage, the forward has been scouted by the Magpies in the past and could come under fresh consideration if a move is deemed value for money, with Chelsea’s £30m valuation expected to drop dramatically in the coming weeks.

Newcastle are in the market for at least one forward this summer, with Callum Wilson expected to leave the club and Eddie Howe keen to bolster a squad that will be competing in Europe again next season.

Ipswich Town forward Liam Delap is among the players being linked, though it looks more likely he’ll end up at either Chelsea or Man Utd.

Armando Broja has spent the 2024/25 campaign on loan at Everton, but the Albania international made just ten Premier League appearances without scoring as injuries once again disrupted his season.

A £30m option was included in the original loan agreement struck by former director of football Kevin Thelwell, but Everton have already indicated they won’t activate it.

Instead, they’d prefer to invest elsewhere as they look to sign at least one striker this summer, with Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s future still unresolved.

That decision puts Broja’s Chelsea future back in the spotlight. With Nicolas Jackson, Marc Guiu, Christopher Nkunku and Tyrique George already at the club, and another forward likely to arrive, minutes will be hard to come by under boss Enzo Maresca.

Chelsea are open to bids and know that the need to raise funds could mean cutting their asking price. Newcastle, who considered Broja before his 2021 move to Southampton, have not ruled out revisiting the 23-year-old if the price is right and their other striker pursuits fall short.

Broja has scored six Premier League goals in 63 appearances and enjoyed a successful loan spell at Vitesse earlier in his career. But a combination of ACL and ankle injuries have stalled his progress, and his next move could be pivotal in reviving a once-promising career.