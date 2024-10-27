Everton urged not to sell Dominic Calvert-Lewin in January as transfer alternative proposed

Everton have been told not to ditch Dominic Calvert-Lewin despite his ongoing struggles in front of goal and speculation about his future.

The centre-forward’s contract is up at the end of the current season, prompting rumours that the club may look to take their final opportunity to cash in by selling him in the January transfer window.

Calvert-Lewin again cut an isolated figure during Everton’s 1-1 draw with Fulham at Goodison Park on Saturday afternoon, with his one big moment – a goal bundled home on the rebound – ruled out for offside following a VAR check.

With his side a goal down, Sean Dyche switched Calvert-Lewin out for Beto in the 81st minute, with the substitute going on to nick a point for Everton in injury time by putting home a hammer of a header from close range off Ashley Young’s lovely little cushioned ball back across the face of goal from the far post.

Calvert-Lewin has had a frustrating time of it in recent months – and recent years – as he has been unable to replicate the kind of form that saw him broach double figures in both 2019/20 and 2020/21 for the struggling Toffees.

But former Everton teammate Theo Walcott believes Everton should stand by Calvert-Lewin – and rather than looking to move him on, should in fact consider whether they would be better served by changing shape to accommodate a striker partner next to him.

Walcott said on Match of the Day: “You wouldn’t want to lose someone like Dominic Calvert-Lewin at the club, going into the new stadium.

“He’s a player where he plays to Everton’s strengths at times, but I think he needs a partner just to help him out.”

Alan Shearer agreed, adding: “I think it’s a lonely role he’s asked to play. Certainly for him now he’s getting a run of games now, there’s not so many injuries.

“His goal record isn’t great – it’s one in four he’s got – but it’s not as if he misses a stack of chances.

“If you’ve got him, you have to play to a specific way. You have to get balls up and you have to get balls into the box, because that’s where he’s a big threat.”