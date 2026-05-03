Everton v Man City: Prediction, team news, lineups and odds

Everton v Man City: All the team news and predictions ahead of the Premier League clash

Over to you Man City. Pep Guardiola’s men briefly moved top of the table after winning the crunch clash with Arsenal and then edging out Burnley with their game in hand.

But without kicking a ball in the Premier League since that victory at Turf Moor, suddenly they’re six points behind again after the Gunners scored wins over Newcastle and Fulham. City can pull level once more by winning their two extra games but Arsenal now have a superior goal difference: +41 to City’s +37.

As for Everton, outside hopes of making a late run for the Champions League were undone via last-gasp defeats to local rivals Liverpool and relegation-threatened West Ham. Europe is still a possibility though so they have plenty to play for.

Everton v Man City kick-off time

Everton v Man City kicks off at 8pm BST on Monday, May 5 at Hill Dickinson Stadium.

Everton v Man City how to watch

The game will be shown live in the UK via Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage starting from 7pm.

TalkSPORT will provide full match radio commentary.

Everton team news

David Moyes will have Beto back in attack after the striker missed the loss against West Ham after suffering a concussion against Liverpool.

Jack Grealish is out for the season and so now is Jarrad Branthwaite after sustaining a hamstring injury in the Merseyside derby. Michael Keane will replace him in central defence.

Man City team news

City are waiting to see if Rodri will have recovered from a groin injury before settling on their line-up.

Ruben Dias looks set to miss out with a thigh issue while Josko Gvardiol is a long-term absentee.

Everton v Man City odds

Man City are 1/2 to take victory and move three points behind Arsenal.

Everton are 9/2 to put a huge dent in City’s title hopes while The Draw is 15/4.

In the title betting, City are now out to 13/10 following Arsenal’s comfortable win over Fulham. The Gunners are the 8/13 favourites.

Everton v Man City prediction

Will Hill Dickinson be as kind to Manchester City as Goodison was?

City won their last eight games at Everton’s former home ground and they’ve absolutely dominated the Toffees down the years, winning 14 and drawing three of their last 17 top-flight head-to-heads.

The late, late Merseyside derby loss may have knocked some stuffing out of Everton so City can get the win they need.

While Erling Haaland dropped from his usual amazing levels for a while, the Norwegian now has five in five while he scored both goals in City’s 2-0 win over Everton earlier in the season.

Let’s take the obvious route and back Haaland to score first in a City win at 7/2.