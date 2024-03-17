Every 2024 Copa America kit released & leaked so far: USMNT, Argentina, Brazil…

We’re almost at the final international break of the 2023-24 season and then all attention will turn to the climax of the club calendar, the title races across Europe and latter stages of the Champions League.

So it’s easy to forget that it’s less than a hundred days until the Copa America gets underway in the United States, with the holders Argentina set to kick off the tournament against an as-yet unconfirmed opponent at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

We don’t know about you, but we cannot wait. And the recent kit unveilings from Adidas have given us a taste for watching the likes of Lionel Messi, Vinicius Junior, Darwin Nunez and Christian Pulisic in the North American sunshine this summer.

