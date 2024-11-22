Ike Ugbo, Joe Rothwell and Hannibal Mejrbi are among the Championship's 'worst' players in 2024/25.

Here is the worst player at every Championship club during the 2024/25 season, according to WhoScored’s average match ratings…

The Football League snobs uninterested in the goings-on in the lower divisions can check out our list of this season’s worst players in the Premier League.

Are the bad eggs gone? Good. Let’s get to the worst of the crop in the *actual* best league in England…

(Disclaimer: Only players to feature at least 500 minutes this season qualify and this figure will increase the deeper we get into the campaign).

Blackburn Rovers: Makhtar Gueye (6.35)

A summer signing from Belgian side RWD Molenbeek, Gueye – who is goalless in 14 Championship games – is struggling to fill the void left by 2023/24 Golden Boot winner Sammi Szmodics.

Bristol City: Sinclair Armstrong (6.19)

The Robins appeared to pull off a bit of a coup in the summer when they snatched Armstrong from league rivals QPR for £2m, but he’s taking some time to settle in.

Burnley: Hannibal Mejbri (6.43)

It’s been downhill for Hannibal ever since Gary Neville said he was “proud” of the former Man Utd youngster for kicking Liverpool players in the 4-0 loss at Old Trafford in 2022.

Cardiff City: Manolis Siopis (6.35)

Unable to halt a rampant England in this international break, Cardiff’s Greek defensive midfielder has been in and out of the Championship strugglers’ team this term after he shone during his debut season.

Coventry City: Jay Dasilva (6.30)

Dasilva’s recent difficulties have not helped managerless Coventry, who are making me look daft after I backed them for promotion in my pre-season predictions.

Derby County: Marcus Harness (6.32)

12th-placed Derby County are surpassing expectations clear of relegation despite marquee summer signing Harness finding life difficult after leaving Ipswich Town in the summer.

Hull City: Abdlkadir Omur (6.27)

The Turkey international has failed to notch a goal or an assist in 13 Championship games and his side are on track for a season of misery after needlessly parting with Liam Rosenior.

Leeds United: Joe Rothwell (6.56)

Recent long-term injuries suffered by Ethan Ampadu and Ilia Gruev have Rothwell’s importance to Leeds United. In this instance, ‘worst player’ is a very loose term.

Luton Town: Thomas Kaminski (6.43)

The Hatters have crashed back down to earth with quite an almighty bump this season and Rob Edwards’ job is at risk. Kaminski’s rating and the manager were not helped by a 5-1 loss at Middlesbrough before the international break.

Middlesbrough: Seny Dieng (6.37)

Michael Carrick’s Boro rose to the fringes of the play-offs before the international break despite conceding 17 goals in 15 matches, which is impressive considering Dieng has five clean sheets.

Millwall: Macauley Langtaff (6.36)

Previously a prolific goalscorer in the National League and League Two with Notts County, Langstaff earned his big Championship move but has been overshadowed by Duncan Watmore’s recent surprising resurgence.

Norwich City: Oscar Schwartau (6.34)

The 18-year-old has come straight into Norwich’s first team following his summer move to Brondby IF and is quickly learning that the Championship is a different kettle of fish to the Danish Superliga.

Oxford United: Mark Harris (6.43)

I may have been wrong about Coventry, but I was bang on about Oxford United, who have seamlessly adapted to life back in the Championship. Four-goal Harris’ inclusion is pretty harsh.

Plymouth Argyle: Adam Forshaw (6.14)

33-year-old Forshaw’s best days are behind him and he’s been involved in some one-sided hammerings as the pressure remains on manager Wayne Rooney.

Portsmouth: Paddy Lane (6.23)

The 23-year-old attacking midfielder has been pretty ineffective in the final third this season as Portsmouth look comfortably the most likely of the three promoted teams to go straight back down. They were not helped by one monumental mistake their board made in the summer.

Preston North End: Stefan Thordarson (6.15)

The 25-cap Iceland international was plucked from Silkeborg in the summer and there’s been no sign of his previous impressive scoring record in the Championship.

Queens Park Rangers: Zan Celar (6.14)

Another big-money forward to struggle after moving to the Championship in the summer, £1.7m Celar is goalless in 15 games and his woes have contributed to QPR’s return to the bottom of the table after their joyous end to last season.

Sheffield United: Sydie Peck (6.47)

The Blades have one of the best academies in the Football League and 20-year-old Peck has earned rave reviews this season. He’s no Ollie Arblaster, but he shouldn’t be in the ‘worst player’ category either.

Sheffield Wednesday: Ike Ugbo (6.05)

It’s time for yet ANOTHER underperforming striker. Ugbo fired Sheff Weds to survival with seven goals in 18 games during last season’s loan but has failed to score in 14 games this season after making his move permanent for £2.5m.

Stoke City: Jordan Thompson (6.23)

A regular for Stoke City and Northern Ireland, 27-year-old Thompson tends to be steady but unspectacular but has sided more on the negative side of that coin this season.

Sunderland: Alan Browne (6.50)

29-year-old is an experienced head in a sea of Sunderland starlets and there’s no shame in him being outperformed by his younger teammates. There are five reasons why the Black Cats could be the real deal this season.

Swansea City: Zan Vipotnik (6.32)

Slovenia international Vipotnik joins a raft of other underperforming forwards to feature in this list. Unlike the others, the 22-year-old was a freebie and has scored two Championship goals.

Watford: Ken Sema (6.40)

Tom Cleverley’s Watford have been a surprise package this season as they appear an outside contender for the play-offs. If they are to finish in the top six, they could do with Sema replicating his form from recent years in the Championship as he’s currently failing to hold up his end of the bargain.

West Bromwich Albion: Grady Diangana (6.27)

Like Sema, Diangana has not been as effective this season as previous Championship campaigns, but his team are overachieving. In this case, this is largely down to the brilliance of head coach Carlos Corberan and the scoring exploits of Josh Maja.