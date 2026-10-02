Legal expert Daniel Baker has revealed that “every club” below Manchester City could claim against them, and the compensation owed to Tottenham may be “massive.”

City look to be in a world of trouble. They’ve now been found guilty of all 115 charges of financial breaches in regards to inflating sponsorship payments.

There are a range of potential sanctions, from points deduction to relegation, as well as fines – the latter of which is unlikely to do a lot.

City have won a lot of silverware during the period their breaches have spanned, which means they’ve beaten sides to trophies that might otherwise have won them.

Tottenham‘s most successful era in recent seasons largely saw them outdone by City – and sometimes other clubs – and it’s felt they could be in line for a lot.

Baker, Senior Associate at Knights, who has represented a lot of clients within football, told Tottenham News: “Every Premier League place lost or gained is worth between £2m and £3m, so you’ve got potentially every club below them able to prove that if it wasn’t for Man City’s alleged cheating that they would have been financially better off.

“It’ll be a massive compensation claim for Tottenham. Those sorts of cases will be way more complex and the value of the compensation will be higher. It will be worth their while because of the loss of Europe and places because they are expensive. It’s crazy.

“That’s not even talking about player claims because of their contracts with potential incentives for qualifying for Europe in a season. If Manchester City have taken a place ahead of them, they could look to bring a claim against City on that basis.

“That could be trickier as there’s no precedent for it, but the floodgates are open and we’re in a brave new world wondering what’s ahead of us.”

Tottenham players have lost big money

Football finance expert Kieran McGuire, meanwhile, has revealed how Spurs stars have lost out on a lot of bonuses during the same period.

He said: “I think some clubs would seek a private negotiated settlement, I don’t think it would be a class action. Some have got more of an emotional relationship in this than others.

“For some it’s purely financial and then there’s a further issue about the players of those clubs who were denied the opportunity to win titles or play in the Champions League in particular.

“If you talk to players at the big six they would often say they are on a bonus of 20 per cent to 25 per cent additional income.

“If you look at the average earnings for a player in the big six, last season we were looking at £160,000 on average per week, £8m-per-year – 25 per cent of that is £2m, and multiply that by a 25-man squad and you’ve got £50m.”

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