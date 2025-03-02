Every club in Europe ranked by their 2024-25 wage bill: PSG 6th, Liverpool 9th…
When it comes to money spent on player wages, European football is dominated by a select group of clubs. The Premier League is particularly well-represented at the top table.
English clubs account for five of the top nine spending clubs in Europe’s top five leagues – with the likes of Manchester City, Manchester United, Arsenal and Chelsea all towards the top end.
But it’s Real Madrid that top the charts for outlay on wages, spending a colossal €272million a year according to industry estimates.