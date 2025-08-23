Every club in Europe ranked by their 2025-26 wage bill: Five Premier League clubs in top 10…
Heavyweights such as Barcelona, Manchester United and Real Madrid invest hundreds of millions in player wages – but which club in Europe’s top five leagues spends the most?
When it comes to money spent on player wages, European football is dominated by a select group of clubs. The Premier League is particularly well-represented at the top table.
English clubs account for five of the top nine spending clubs in Europe’s top five leagues – with the likes of Manchester City, Manchester United, Arsenal and Chelsea all towards the top end.