Who should we expect to rock up at Euro 2024?

Euro 2024 starts with hosts Germany facing Scotland on June 14, but England, France and the rest face a deadline of June 7 to name their tournament squads.

All 24 competing nations will once again be permitted to name 26-man squads for the summer after confirmation from UEFA following pressure from numerous international managers and executives.

Some countries have made it clear when their provisional squad will be named – Gareth Southgate is to announce England‘s on May 21 – but the deadline for final squad submission to UEFA is June 7, a week before the tournament begins.

But who can expect to be on the plane, train, coach, group walk or other alternative means of travel? We have taken a look at the most recent squad named by each nation and tried to fill in the blanks where necessary.

Group A (Germany, Hungary, Scotland, Switzerland)

Who is in the Germany squad for Euro 2024?

Last squad – named for March friendlies against France (2-0 win) and the Netherlands (2-1 win):

Bernd Leno (Fulham), Marc-Andre ter Stegen (Barcelona), Oliver Baumann (Hoffenheim), Antonio Rudiger (Real Madrid), David Raum (Leipzig), Jonathan Tah (Bayer Leverkusen), Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich), Robin Koch (Eintracht Frankfurt), Waldemar Anton (Stuttgart), Maximilian Mittelstadt (Stuttgart), Benjamin Henrichs (Leipzig), Pascal Gross (Brighton), Toni Kroos (Real Madrid), Jamal Musiala (Bayern Munich), Chris Fuhrich (Stuttgart), Florian Wirtz (Bayer Leverkusen), Ilkay Gundogan (Barcelona), Robert Andrich (Bayer Leverkusen), Kai Havertz (Arsenal), Niclas Fullkrug (Borussia Dortmund), Thomas Muller (Bayern Munich), Maximilian Beier (Hoffenheim), Deniz Undav (Stuttgart).

Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munich) is expected to be Germany’s starting keeper for the tournament, despite having not featured at international level since their 2022 World Cup exit due to a broken leg and other muscle injuries. Jan-Niklas Beste (Heidenheim), Aleksandar Pavlovic (Bayern Munich) and Felix Nmecha (Borussia Dortmund) were named in their most recent squad but withdrew due to injury.

Neuer, Schlotterbeck, Tah, Aleksandar Pavlovic and Fullkrug have had their inclusions confirmed, with Germany drip-feeding their squad announcements before the full announcement on Thursday.

World ranking: 16th

Manager: Julian Nagelsmann

Last major tournament finish: Knocked out in World Cup 2022 group stage

Who is in the Hungary squad for Euro 2024?

Last squad – named for March friendlies against Turkey (1-0 win) and Kosovo (2-0 win):

Peter Gulacsi (Leipzig), Denes Dibusz (Ferencvaros), Balazs Toth (Fehervar), Adam Lang (Omonia), Attila Mocsi (Caykur Rizespor), Attila Szalai (Freiburg), Botond Balogh (Parma), Marton Dardai (Hertha BSC), Gabor Szalai (Lausanne-Sport), Willi Orban (Leipzig), Loic Nego (Le Havre), Adam Nagy (Spezia), Dominik Szoboszlai (Liverpool), Milos Kerkez (Bournemouth), Andras Schafer (Union Berlin), Bendeguz Bolla (Servette), Laszlo Kleinheisler (Hajduk Split), Daniel Gazdag (Philadelphia Union), Callum Styles (Sunderland), Zsolt Nagy (Puskas Akademia), Martin Adam (Ulsan HD), Barnabas Varga (Ferencvaros), Roland Sallai (Freiburg), Krisztofer Horvath (Kecskemet), Zalan Vancsa (Lommel).

Zsolt Kalmar (Fehervar) has 36 caps and three goals for Hungary but will miss the tournament with a knee injury; Attila Fiola has suffered various problems in the last year and could be sidelined with a shoulder problem.

World ranking: 26th

Manager: Marco Rossi

Last major tournament finish: Knocked out in Euro 2020 group stage

Who is in the Scotland squad for Euro 2024?

Last squad – named for March friendlies against the Netherlands (4-0 defeat) and Northern Ireland (1-0 defeat):

Angus Gunn (Norwich), Liam Kelly (Motherwell), Zander Clark (Hearts), Craig Gordon (Hearts), Anthony Ralston (Celtic), Andy Robertson (Liverpool), Liam Cooper (Leeds), Kieran Tierney (Real Sociedad), Jack Hendry (Al-Ettifaq), Ryan Porteous (Watford), John Souttar (Rangers), Greg Taylor (Celtic), Nathan Patterson (Everton), Scott McTominay (Manchester United), John McGinn (Aston Villa), Ryan Christie (Bournemouth), Billy Gilmour (Brighton), Stuart Armstrong (Southampton), Lewis Ferguson (Bologna), Kenny McLean (Norwich), Lyndon Dykes (QPR), Che Adams (Southampton), Lawrence Shankland (Hearts).

Grant Hanley (Norwich), Scott McKenna (Copenhagen), Aaron Hickey (Brentford) and Elliot Anderson (Newcastle) have all withdrawn from recent squads due to injury. Patterson and Ferguson have been ruled out of the tournament.

World ranking: 39th

Manager: Steve Clarke

Last major tournament finish: Knocked out in Euro 2020 group stage

Who is in the Switzerland squad for Euro 2024?

Last squad – named for March friendlies against Denmark (0-0 draw) and Ireland (1-0 win):

Yann Sommer (Inter), Yvon Mvogo (Lorient), David von Ballmoos (Young Boys), Kevin Mbabu (Augsburg), Silvan Widmer (Mainz), Nico Elvedi (Borussia Monchengladbach), Manuel Akanji (Manchester City), Ricardo Rodriguez (Torino), Ulisses Garcia (Marseille), Cedric Zesiger (Wolfsburg), Eray Comert (Nantes), Fabian Schar (Newcastle), Becir Omeragic (Montpellier), Denis Zakaria (Monaco), Remo Freuler (Bologna), Granit Xhaka (Bayer Leverkusen), Uran Bislimi (Lugano), Michel Aebischer (Bologna), Xherdan Shaqiri (Chicago Fire), Vincent Sierro (Toulouse), Dereck Kutesa (Servette), Zeki Amdouni (Burnley), Noah Okafar (Milan), Renato Steffen (Lugano), Ruben Vargas (Augsburg), Dan Ndoye (Bologna).

The club managers of both Schar and Zakaria have declared their seasons over due to hamstring injuries but their status for Euro 2024 is unknown. Gregor Kobel (Borussia Dortmund) missed the last squad but should return, as might Breel Embolo (Monaco) as the striker is back playing again following a cruciate ligament rupture.

World ranking: 19th

Manager: Murat Yakin

Last major tournament finish: Beaten 6-1 by Portugal in World Cup 2022 round of 16

Group B (Albania, Croatia, Italy, Spain)

Who is in the Albania squad for Euro 2024?

Last squad – named for March friendlies against Chile (3-0 defeat) and Sweden (1-0 defeat):

Alen Sherri (Egnatia), Elhan Kastrati (Cittadella), Thomas Strakosha (Brentford), Ivan Balliu (Rayo Vallecano), Mario Mitaj (Lokomotiv Moscow), Elseid Hysaj (Lazio), Frederic Veseli (Fatih Karagumruk), Berat Gjimshiti (Atalanta), Enea Mihaj (Famalicao), Jon Mersinaj (Lokomotiva), Marash Kumbulla (Sassuolo), Naser Aliji (Voluntari), Keidi Bare (Espanyol), Nedim Bajrami (Sassuolo), Qazim Laci (Sparta Prague), Yiber Ramadani (Lecce), Kristjan Asllani (Inter), Rey Manaj (Sivasspor), Jasir Asani (Gwangju), Taulant Seferi (Baniyas), Sokol Cikalleshi (Konyaspor), Enrest Muci (Besiktas), Arbnor Mucolli (Goteborg), Armando Broja (Fulham), Arber Hoxha (Dinamo Zagreb).

Etrit Berisham (Empoli), the 80-cap goalkeeper, has not featured at club level since December due to a loss of form and then injury, while Myrto Uzuni (Granada) has 11 goals in La Liga this season and dropped out of the March squad so should expect a recall.

World ranking: 66th

Manager: Sylvinho

Last major tournament finish: Knocked out in Euro 2016 group stage

Who is in the Croatia squad for Euro 2024?

Last squad – named for March friendlies against Tunisia (0-0 draw) and Egypt (4-2 win):

Dominik Livakovic (Fenerbahce), Nediljko Labrovic (Rijeka), Ivica Ivusic (Pafos), Dominik Kotarski (PAOK), Josip Stanisic (Bayer Leverkusen), Marin Pongracic (Lecce), Josko Gvardiol (Manchester City), Martin Erlic (Sassuolo), Duje Caleta-Car (Lyon), Borna Sosa (Ajax), Domagoj Vida (AEK Athens), Josip Juranovic (Union Berlin), Lovro Majer (Wolfsburg), Mateo Kovacic (Manchester City), Luka Modric (Real Madrid), Marcelo Brozovic (Al-Nassr), Nikola Vlasic (Torino), Mario Pasalic (Atalanta), Luka Ivanusec (Feyenoord), Andrej Kramaric (Hoffenheim), Bruno Petkovic (Dinamo Zagreb), Marko Pjaca (Rijeka), Marco Pasalic (Rijeka).

Ivan Perisic (Spurs) was expected to miss the tournament after undergoing ACL surgery in September, but has made a successful recovery since joining Hajduk Split, scoring on his first start for the club on May 12.

World ranking: 10th

Manager: Zlatko Dalic

Last major tournament finish: Third place in World Cup 2022, knocked out by Argentina in the semi-final

Who is in the Italy squad for Euro 2024?

Last squad – named for March friendlies against Venezuela (2-1 win) and Ecuador (2-0 win):

Gianluigi Donnarumma (Paris Saint-Germain), Guglielmo Vicario (Spurs), Alex Meret (Napoli), Marco Carnesecchi (Atalanta), Giovanni Di Lorenzo (Napoli), Federico Dimarco (Inter), Alessandro Buongiorno (Torino), Destiny Udogie (Spurs), Matteo Darmian (Inter), Giorgio Scalvini (Atalanta), Gianluca Mancini (Roma), Alessandro Bastoni (Inter), Andrea Cambiaso (Juventus), Raoul Bellanova (Torino), Manuel Locatelli (Juventus), Giacomo Bonaventura (Fiorentina), Jorginho (Arsenal), Lorenzo Pellegrini (Roma), Nicolo Barella (Inter), Davide Frattesi (Inter), Michael Folorunsho (Verona), Mateo Retegui (Genoa), Giacomo Raspadori (Napoli), Federico Chiesa (Juventus), Riccardo Orsolini (Bologna), Mattia Zaccagni (Lazio), Nicolo Zaniolo (Aston Villa), Lorenzo Lucca (Udinese).

Udogie has been ruled out after suffering a quadriceps injury in Spurs training, with Sassuolo forward Domenico Berardi, he of eight goals in 27 Italy caps and who transformed the Euro 2020 final against England before scoring the first penalty in the shootout, also sidelined.

World ranking: 9th

Manager: Luciano Spalletti

Last major tournament finish: Euro 2020 winners

Who is in the Spain squad for Euro 2024?

Last squad – named for March friendlies against Colombia (1-0 defeat) and Brazil (3-3 draw):

David Raya (Arsenal), Alex Remiro (Real Sociedad), Unai Simon (Athletic Bilbao), Marc Cucurella (Chelsea), Alex Grimaldo (Bayer Leverkusen), Robin Le Normand (Real Sociedad), Aymeric Laporte (Al-Nassr), Dani Carvajal (Real Madrid), Jesus Navas (Sevilla), Pedro Porro (Spurs), Daniel Vivian (Athletic Bilbao), Pau Cubarsi (Barcelona), Martin Zubimendi (Real Sociedad), Mikel Merino (Real Sociedad), Fabian Ruiz (Paris Saint-Germain), Alex Baena (Villarreal), Rodri (Manchester City), Oihan Sancet (Athletic Bilbao), Alvaro Morata (Atletico Madrid), Gerard Moreno (Villarreal), Dani Olmo (Leipzig), Nico Williams (Athletic Bilbao), Joselu (Real Madrid), Pablo Sarabia (Wolves), Lamine Yamal (Barcelona), Mikel Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad).

Ferran Torres (Barcelona), Marco Asensio (Paris Saint-Germain) and Jose Gaya (Valencia) are all possible recalls, with Pedri hoping to overcome injury concerns in a way Barcelona teammate Gavi absolutely will not.

World ranking: 8th

Manager: Luis de la Fuente

Last major tournament finish: Beaten by Morocco on penalties in World Cup 2022 round of 16

Group C (Denmark, England, Serbia, Slovenia)

Who is in the Denmark squad for Euro 2024?

Last squad – named for March friendlies against Switzerland (0-0 draw) and Faroe Islands (2-0 win):

Andreas Hansen (Nordsjaelland), Mads Hermansen (Leicester), Frederik Ronnow (Union Berlin), Joachim Andersen (Crystal Palace), Jannik Vestergaard (Leicester), Joakim Maehle (Wolfsburg), Jacob Rasmussen (Brondby), Victor Nelsson (Galatasaray), Viktor Kristiansen (Bologna), Mads Roerslev (Brentford), Elias Jelert (Copenhagen), Mathias Jensen (Brentford), Christian Eriksen (Manchester United), Mikkel Damsgaard (Brentford), Matt O’Riley (Celtic), Morten Hjulmand (Sporting), Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (Spurs), Gustav Isaksen (Lazio), Rasmus Hojlund (Manchester United), Mohamed Daramy (Reims), Kasper Dolberg (Anderlecht), Yussuf Poulsen (Leipzig), Anders Dreyer (Anderlecht).

Christian Norgaard should round out the Brentford contingent after returning for his club, while Simon Kjaer (Milan) is striving to prove his fitness in time.

World ranking: 21st

Manager: Kasper Hjulmand

Last major tournament finish: Knocked out in World Cup 2022 group stage

Who is in the England squad for Euro 2024?

Last squad – named for March friendlies against Brazil (1-0 defeat) and Belgium (2-2 draw):

Jordan Pickford (Everton), Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal), James Trafford (Burnley), Ezri Konsa (Aston Villa), Ben Chilwell (Chelsea), John Stones (Manchester City), Lewis Dunk (Brighton), Joe Gomez (Liverpool), Jarrad Branthwaite (Everton), Rico Lewis (Manchester City), Declan Rice (Arsenal), Conor Gallagher (Chelsea), Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid), Jordan Henderson (Ajax), James Maddison (Spurs), Kobbie Mainoo (Manchester United), Phil Foden (Manchester City), Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa), Anthony Gordon (Newcastle), Ivan Toney (Brentford), Jarrod Bowen (West Ham), Marcus Rashford (Manchester United), Cole Palmer (Chelsea).

Kyle Walker (Manchester City), Harry Maguire (Manchester United), Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Harry Kane (Bayern Munich), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal) and Jack Grealish (Manchester City) can all expect to come back into the fold after brief hiatuses. The England Euros ladder should be consulted before any further questions.

World ranking: 4th

Manager: Gareth Southgate

Last major tournament finish: Beaten 2-1 by France in World Cup 2022 quarter-finals

Who is in the Serbia squad for Euro 2024?

Last squad – named for March friendlies against Russia (4-0 defeat) and Cyprus (1-0 win):

Predrag Rajkovic (Mallorca), Djordje Petrovic (Chelsea), Vanja Milinjovic-Savic (Torino), Strahinja Pavolvic (Salzburg), Filip Mladenovic (Panathinaikos), Nikola Milenkovic (Fiorentina), Milan Gajic (CSKA Moscow), Erhan Masovic (Bochum), Srdan Babic (Spartak Moscow), Strahinja Erakovic (Zenit Saint Petersburg), Sasa Zdjelar (CSKA Moscow), Mijat Gacinovic (AEK Athens), Dusan Tadic (Fenerbahce), Filip Kostic (Juventus), Andrija Zivkovic (PAOK), Srdan Mijailovic (Udinese), Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (Al-Hilal), Sasa Lukic (Fulham), Luka Jovic (Milan), Aleksandar Mitrovic (Al-Hilal), Samed Bazdar.

Dusan Vlahovic (Juventus) withdrew from the last squad due to injury but 13 goals in 25 games for his country make him an automatic pick if available.

World ranking: 33rd

Manager: Dragan Stojkovic

Last major tournament finish: Knocked out in World Cup 2022 group stage

Who is in the Slovenia squad for Euro 2024?

Last squad – named for March friendlies against Malta (2-2 draw) and Portugal (2-0 win):

Jan Oblak (Atletico Madrid), Vid Belec (APOEL), Igor Vekic (Vejle), Zan Karnicnik (Celje), Jure Balkovec (Alanyaspor), Miha Blazic (Lech Poznan), Jaka Bijol (Udinese), Erik Janza (Gornik Zabrze), Petar Stojanovic (Sampdoria), Vanja Drkusic (Sochi), David Brekalo (Orlando City), Jon Gorenc Stankovic (Sturm Graz), Benjamin Verbic (Panathinaikos), Sandi Lovric (Udinese), Timi Max Elsnik (Olimpija Ljubljana), Jasmin Kurtic (Sudtirol), Tomi Horvat (Sturm Graz), Adam Gnezda Cerin (Panathinaikos), Andraz Sporar (Panathinaikos), Benjamin Sesko (Leipzig), Jan Mlakar (Pisa), Zan Vipotnik (Bordeaux), Zan Celar (Lugano), Nino Zugelj (Bodo/Glimt).

Udinese midfielder Lovric sustained a thigh injury in April and has missed the last five Serie A matches, so might not improve on his 33 caps.

World ranking: 57th

Manager: Matjaz Kek

Last major tournament finish: Knocked out in World Cup 2010 group stage

Group D (Austria, France, Netherlands, Poland)

Who is in the Austria squad for Euro 2024?

Last squad – named for March friendlies against Slovakia (2-0 win) and Turkey (6-1 win):

Alexander Schlager (Salzburg), Tobias Lawal (LASK), Patrick Pentz (Brondby), Maximilian Wober (Borussia Monchengladbach), Kevin Danso (Lens), Stefan Posch (Bologna), Leopold Querfeld (Rapid Wien), Phillipp Mwene (Mainz), Stefan Lainer (Borussia Monchengladbach), Flavius Daniliuc (Salzburg), Xaver Schlager (Leipzig), Nicolas Seiwald (Leipzig), Alexander Prass (Sturm Graz), Marcel Sabitzer (Borussia Dortmund), Florian Grillitsch (Hoffenheim), Patrick Wimmer (Wolfsburg), Romano Schmid (Werder Bremen), Matthias Seidl (Rapid Wien), Christoph Lang (Rapid Wien), Andreas Weimann (West Brom), Michael Gregoritsch (Frieburg), Maximilian Entrup (Hartberg), Muhammed Cham (Clermont).

The Schlagers are thought to be unlikely to make it, while David Alaba has not featured since tearing his ACL in December.

World ranking: 25th

Manager: Ralf Rangnick

Last major tournament finish: Beaten 2-1 by Italy in Euro 2020 round of 16

Who is in the France squad for Euro 2024?

Last squad – named for March friendlies against Germany (2-0 defeat) and Chile (3-2 win):

Brice Samba (Lens), Mike Maignan (Milan), Alphonse Areola (West Ham), Benjamin Pavard (Inter), Jonathan Clauss (Marseille), Dayot Upamecano (Bayern Munich), Jules Kounde (Barcelona), Ibrahima Konate (Liverpool), William Saliba (Arsenal), Lucas Hernandez (Paris Saint-Germain), Theo Hernandez (Milan), Eduardo Camavinga (Real Madrid), Matteo Guendouzi (Lazio), Aurelien Tchouameni (Real Madrid), Adrien Rabiot (Juventus), Warren Zaire-Emery (Paris Saint-Germain), Youssouf Fofana (Monaco), Olivier Giroud (Milan), Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint-Germain), Ousmane Dembele (Paris Saint-Germain), Randal Kolo Muani (Paris Saint-Germain), Marcus Thuram (Inter), Moussa Diaby (Aston Villa).

Lucas Hernandez, who ruptured his right ACL within 15 minutes of the 2022 World Cup’s first group game, will sit out Euro 2024 with the same injury on his left. Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid) should come back in and Christopher Nkunku (Chelsea) will be desperate to join him.

World ranking: 2nd

Manager: Didier Deschamps

Last major tournament finish: Beaten on penalties by Argentina in World Cup 2022 final

Who is in the Netherlands squad for Euro 2024?

Last squad – named for March friendlies against Scotland (4-0 win) and Germany (2-1 defeat):

Bart Verbruggen (Brighton), Marco Bizot (Brest), Mark Flekken (Brentford), Lutsharel Geertruida (Feyenoord), Matthijs de Ligt (Bayern Munich), Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool), Nathan Ake (Manchester City), Daley Blind (Girona), Jeremie Frimpong (Bayer Leverkusen), Denzel Dumfries (Inter), Jerdy Schouten (PSV), Xavi Simons (Leipzig), Georginio Wijnaldum (Al-Ettifaq), Quinten Timber (Feyenoord), Tijani Reijnders (Milan), Marten de Roon (Atalanta), Joey Veerman (PSV), Mats Wieffer (Feyenoord), Teun Koopmeiners (Atalanta), Wout Weghorst (Hoffenheim), Memphis Depay (Atletico Madrid), Cody Gakpo (Liverpool), Donyell Malen (Borussia Dortmund).

The uncapped Ian Maatsen (Borussia Dortmund) might hope to break into the squad, as well as two-cap veteran Micky van de Ven (Spurs). Sven Botman (Newcastle) will play no part but Jurrien Timber (Arsenal) might make it.

World ranking: 7th

Manager: Ronald Koeman

Last major tournament finish: Beaten on penalties by Argentina in World Cup 2022 quarter-final

Who is in the Poland squad for Euro 2024?

Last squad – named for Euro play-offs against Estonia (5-1 win) and Wales (0-0 draw, win on penalties):

Wojciech Szczesny (Juventus), Lukasz Skorupski (Bologna), Marcin Bulka (Nice), Sebastian Walukiewicz (Empoli), Pawel Dawidowicz (Verona), Tymoteusz Puchacz (Kaiserslautern), Jan Bednarek (Southampton), Jakub Kiwior (Arsenal), Bartosz Salamon (Lech Poznan), Bartosz Bereszynski (Empoli), Pawel Bochniewicz (Heerenveen), Jakub Piotrowski (Ludogorets), Bartosz Slisz (Atalanta United), Piotr Zielinski (Napoli), Kamil Grosicki (Pogon Szczecin), Taras Romanczulk (Jagiellonia Bialystok), Damian Szymanski (AEK Athens), Przemyslaw Frankowski (Lens), Sebastian Szymanski (Fenerbahce), Nicola Zalewski (Roma), Jakub Moder (Brighton), Pawel Wszolek (Legia Warsaw), Karol Swiderski (Verona), Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona), Adam Buksa (Antalyaspor), Krzysztof Piatek (Istanbul Basaksehir).

Matty Cash (Aston Villa) succumbed to a hamstring injury within 11 minutes of Poland’s play-off semi-final win over Estonia, missing the subsequent victory over Wales on penalties; he will at least be in the squad.

World ranking: 28th

Manager: Michal Probierz

Last major tournament finish: Beaten 3-1 by France in World Cup 2022 round of 16

Group E (Belgium, Romania, Slovakia, Ukraine)

Who is in the Belgium squad for Euro 2024?

Last squad – named for March friendlies against Ireland (0-0 draw) and England (2-2 draw):

Koen Casteels (Wolfsburg), Thomas Kaminski (Luton), Matz Sels (Nottingham Forest), Arnaud Bodart (Standard Liege), Zeno Debast (Anderlecht), Arhur Theate (Rennes), Wout Faes (Leicester), Jan Vertonghen (Anderlecht), Thomas Meunier (Trabzonspor), Olivier Deman (Werder Bremen), Timothy Castagne (Fulham), Koni De Winter (Genoa), Amadou Onana (Everton), Youri Tielemans (Aston Villa), Charles De Ketelaere (Atalanta), Orel Mangala (Lyon), Arthur Vermeeren (Atletico Madrid), Aster Vranckx (Wolfsburg), Jeremy Doku (Manchester City), Lois Openda (Leipzig), Romelu Lukaku (Roma), Leandro Trossard (Arsenal), Dodi Lukebakio (Sevilla), Johan Bakayoko (PSV), Michy Batshuayi (Fenerbahce).

Those goalkeeping options are a sorry sight but Domenico Tedesco is “focusing on players who are in good shape” so will not consider Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid) despite his consecutive clean sheets in May. Kevin de Bruyne (Manchester City) should await a pleasant phone call, however.

World ranking: 3rd

Manager: Domenico Tedesco

Last major tournament finish: Knocked out in World Cup 2022 group stage

Who is in the Romania squad for Euro 2024?

Last squad – named for March friendlies against Northern Ireland (1-1 draw) and Colombia (3-2 defeat):

Florin Nita (Gaziantep), Horatiu Moldovan (Atletico Madrid), Stefan Tarnovanu (FCSB), Marian Aioani (Rapid Bucuresti), Andrei Burca (Al-Okhdood), Ionut Nedelcearu (Palermo), Cristian Manea (CFR Cluj), Adrian Rus (Pafos), Andrei Ratiu (Rayo Vallecano), Deian Sorescu (Gaziantep), Radu Dragusin (Spurs), Vasile Mogos (CFR Cluj), Raul Oprut (Hermannstadt), Bogdan Racovitan (Rakow Czestochowa), Nicolae Stanciu (Damac), Razvan Marin (Empoli), Alexandru Cicaldau (Konyaspor), Ianis Hagi (Alaves), Dennis Man (Parma), Valentin Mihaila (Parma), Darius Olaru (FCSB), Marius Marin (Pisa), Olimpiu Morutan (Ankaragucu), Florinel Coman (FCSB), Denis Dragus (Gaziantep), Adrian Sut (FCSB), George Puscas (Bari), Denis Alibec (Muaither), Florin Tanase (Al-Okhdood).

Morutan will not be involved after rupturing his Achilles, while Nicusor Bancu (Universitatea Craiova) pulled out of the March squad but has featured heavily for his club since.

World ranking: 47th

Manager: Edward Iordanescu

Last major tournament finish: Knocked out in Euro 2016 group stage

Who is in the Slovakia squad for Euro 2024?

Last squad – named for March friendlies against Austria (2-0 defeat) and Norway (1-1 draw):

Marek Rodak (Fulham), Henrich Ravas (New England Revolution), Dominik Takac (Spartak Trnava), Peter Pekarik (Hertha BSC), Norbert Gyomber (Salernitana), David Hancko (Feyenoord), Lubomir Satka (Samsunspor), Denis Vavro (Copenhagen), Vernon De Marco (Hatta), Michal Tomic (Slavia Prague), Adam Obert (Cagliari), Matus Kmet (AS Trencin), Juraj Kucka (Slovan Bratislava), Ondrej Duda (Verona), Patrik Hrosovsky (Genk), Stanislav Lobotka (Napoli), Laszlo Benes (Hamburg), Erik Jirka (Viktoria Plzen), Jakub Kadak (Luzern), Dominik Holly (AS Trencin), Robert Mak (Sydney FC), Robert Bozenik (Boavista), Lukas Haraslin (Sparta Prague), Tomas Suslov (Verona), Ivan Schranz (Slavia Prague), David Strelec (Slovan Bratislava), David Duris (Ascoli), Robert Polievka (Dukla Banska Bystrica), Lubomir Tupta (Slovan Liberec), Leo Sauer (Feyenoord).

Martin Dubravka (Newcastle) and Milan Skriniar (Paris Saint-Germain) should both be drafted in again to help shore up the defence.

World ranking: 48th

Manager: Francesco Calzona

Last major tournament finish: Knocked out in Euro 2020 group stage

Who is in the Ukraine squad for Euro 2024?

Last squad – named for Euro play-offs against Bosnia (2-1 win) and Iceland (2-1 win):

Heorhiy Buschchan (Dynamo Kyiv), Andriy Lunin (Real Madrid), Anatoliy Trubin (Benfica), Mykola Matviyenko (Shakhtar Donetsk), Vitaliy Mykolenko (Everton), Illya Zabarnyi (Bournemouth), Oleksandr Tymchyk (Dynamo Kyiv), Yukhym Konoplya (Shakhtar Donestk), Bohdan Mykhaylichenko (Polissya Zhytomyr), Valeriy Bondar (Shakhtar Donetsk), Maksym Talovyerov (LASK), Oleksandar Zinchenko (Arsenal), Serhiy Sydorchu (Westerlo), Ruslan Malinovskyi (Genoa), Viktor Tsyhankov (Girona), Oleksandr Zubkov (Shakhtar Donetsk), Mykola Shaparenko (Dynamo Kyiv), Mykhaylo Mudrk (Chelsea), Heorhiy Sudakov (Shakhtar Donestk), Volodymyr Brazhko (Dynamo Kyiv), Roman Yaremchuk (Valencia) Artem Dovbyk (Girona), Vladyslav Vanat (Dynamo Kyiv).

There is not a great deal of movement from Ukraine, whose biggest question is whether captain Andriy Yarmolenko (Dynamo Kyiv) has done enough to justify another few caps after an Achilles injury.

World ranking: 22nd

Manager: Serhiy Rebrov

Last major tournament finish: Beaten 4-0 by England in Euro 2020 quarter-final

Group F (Czechia, Georgia, Portugal, Turkey)

Who is in the Czechia squad for Euro 2024?

Last squad – named for March friendlies against Norway (2-1 win) and Armenia (2-1 win):

Jindrich Stanek (Slavia Prague), Vitezslav Jaros (Sturm Graz), Matej Kovar (Bayer Leverkusen), Tomas Holes (Slavia Prague), David Zima (Slavia Prague), Jaroslav Zeleny (Sparta Prague), Ladislav Krejci (Sparta Prague), David Doudera (Slavia Prague), David Jurasek (Hoffenheim), Adam Gabriel (Midtjylland), Robin Hranac (Viktoria Plzen), Tomas Vicek (Slavia Prague), Tomas Soucek (West Ham), Antonin Barak (Fiorentina), Michal Sadilek (Twente), Lukas Provod (Slavia Prague), Ondrej Lingr (Feyenoord), Matej Jurasek (Slavia Prague), Pavel Sulc (Viktoria Plzen), Patrik Schick (Bayer Leverkusen), Adam Hlozek (Bayer Leverkusen), Mojmir Chytil (Slavia Prague), Tomas Chory (Viktoria Plzen).

Vladimir Coufal (West Ham), Jan Kuchta (Sparta Prague) Jakub Brabec (Aris) have not been selected since they were found to have ‘fundamentally violated the internal rules of the national team’ by drinking in a nightclub shortly before a Euros qualifier in November.

World ranking: 36th

Manager: Ivan Hasek

Last major tournament finish: Beaten 2-1 by Denmark in Euro 2020 quarter-final

Who is in the Georgia squad for Euro 2024?

Last squad – named for Euro play-offs against Luxembourg (2-0 win) and Greece (0-0 draw, win on penalties):

Giorgi Loria (Dinamo Tbilisi), Giorgi Mamardashvili (Valencia), Luka Gugeshashvili (Qarabag), Otar Kakabadze (Cracovia), Lasha Dvali (APOEL), Guram Kashia (Slovan Bratislava), Solomon Kvirkvelia (Al-Okhdood), Giorgio Gocholeishvili (Shakhtar Donetsk), Luka Lochoshvili (Cremonese), Giorgio Gvelesiani (Persepolis), Vladimer Mamuchashvili (Dinamon Batumi), Saba Sazonov (Torino), Giorgi Kochorashvili (Levante), Zuriko Davitashvili (Bordeaux), Giorgi Chakvetadze (Watford), Nika Kvekveskiri (Lech Poznan), Otar Kiteishvili (Sturm Graz), Sandro Altunashvili (Wolfsberger), Levan Shengelia (Panetolikos), Jaba Kankava (Slovan Bratislava), Giorgi Tsitaishvili (Dinamo Batumi), Anzor Mekvabishvili (Universitatea Craiova), Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (Napoli), Budu Zivzivadze (Karlsruher), Giorgi Kvilitaia (APOEL), Georges Mikautadze (Metz).

There shouldn’t be too much change expected on the squad named to secure qualification, with Giorgi Aburjania (Hatayspor) and Saba Lobzhanidze (Atlanta United) and their combined 75 caps on the midfield fringes.

World ranking: 75th

Manager: Willy Sagnol

Last major tournament finish: First major tournament

Who is in the Portugal squad for Euro 2024?

Last squad – named for March friendlies against Sweden (5-2 win) and Slovenia (2-0 defeat):

Rui Patricio (Roma), Jose Sa (Wolves), Diogo Costa (Porto), Samuel Soares (Benfica), Diogo Dalot (Manchester United), Pepe (Porto), Antonio Silva (Benfica), Diogo Leite (Union Berlin), Danilo Pereira (Paris Saint-Germain), Goncalo Inacio (Sporting), Joao Mario (Porto), Nuno Mendes (Paris Saint-Germain), Joao Cancelo (Barcelona), Ruben Dias (Manchester City), Nelson Semedo (Wolves), Toti Gomes (Wolves), Joao Neves (Benfica), Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United), Otavio (Al-Nassr), Ruben Neves (Al-Hilal), Vitinha (Paris Saint-Germain), Bernardo Silva (Manchester City), Joao Palhinha (Fulham), Matheus Nunes (Manchester City), Cristiano Ronaldo (Al-Nassr), Dany Mota (Monza), Joao Felix (Barcelona), Jota Silva (Vitoria Guimaraes), Bruma (Braga), Francisco Conceicao (Porto), Rafael Leao (Milan), Goncalo Ramos (Paris Saint-Germain).

Raphael Guerreiro (Bayern Munich), Francisco Trincao (Sporting), Pedro Neto (Wolves) and Diogo Jota (Liverpool) have all been part of recent squads before withdrawing due to injury. Fernandes might be keeping himself fresh by evading his Manchester United conscription, if we read between Wayne Rooney’s lines.

World ranking: 6th

Manager: Roberto Martinez

Last major tournament finish: Beaten 1-0 by Morocco in World Cup 2022 quarter-final

Who is in the Turkey squad for Euro 2024?

Last squad – named for March friendlies against Hungary (1-0 defeat) and Austria (6-1 defeat):

Mert Gunok (Besiktas), Okan Kocuk (Samsunspor), Ugurcan Cakir (Trabzonspor), Muhammed Sengezer (Istanbul Basakeshir), Zeki Celik (Roma), Merih Demiral (Al-Ahli), Samet Akaydin (Panathinaikos), Ozan Kabak (Hoffenheim), Mert Muldur (Fenerbahce), Cenk Ozkacar (Valencia), Abdulkerim Bardakci (Galatasaray), Salih Ozcan (Borussia Dortmund), Orkun Kokcu (Benfica), Hakan Calhanoglu (Inter), Ismail Yuksek (Fenerbahce), Arda Guler (Real Madrid), Abdulkadir Omur (Hull), Kaan Ayhan (Galatasaray), Can Uzun (Nurnberg), Kerem Akturkoglu (Galatasaray), Irfan Kahveci (Fenerbahce), Enes Unal (Bournemouth), Yusuf Yazici (Lille), Yunus Akgun (Leicester), Kenan Yildiz (Juventus), Baris Alper Yilmaz (Galatasaray), Oguz Aydin (Alanyaspor).

Cengiz Under (Fenerbahce) has had a productive season but has only started 14 Super Lig games due to a variety of injuries, one of which ruled him out of the March squad.

World ranking: 40th

Manager: Vincenzo Montella

Last major tournament finish: Knocked out in World Cup 2022 group stage

