‘Every f***ing week’ – ‘Angry’ Arsenal boss Arteta had ‘every right’ to hit out at ‘hopeless’ VAR officials

Richard Keys thinks Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta had “every right” to hit out at Premier League match officials and VAR after their 1-0 loss to Newcastle.

Arteta caused a stir with his post-match comments after Arsenal suffered their first Premier League defeat of the season at the hands of Newcastle on Saturday night.

There was not much between the sides but Newcastle edged out their opponents via a controversial winner scored by Anthony Gordon, which was approved following a triple VAR check.

Arteta stated after the game that the decision to allow Gordon’s winner was an “absolute disgrace”.

“We have to talk about the result because you have to talk about how the hell this goal stand ups and it’s incredible,” Arteta said post-match.

He added: “I feel embarrassed but I have to be the one now coming here to try to defend the club and please ask for help, because it’s an absolute disgrace that this goal is allowed; it’s an absolute disgrace.”

Arsenal later backed their manager with their own statement on the matter as the head coach was given their “wholehearted support”.

Arteta has now been supported by Keys as the broadcaster vented his own frustration at VAR during his latest blog post.

“Here we are again. Every f***ing week. It simply isn’t good enough. It can’t go on. I repeat what I said recently – our current crop of match officials aren’t fit for purpose. They’re hopeless. And they’re ruining the best league in the world,” Keys wrote in his blog.

“As you’ve probably guessed – I’m angry today. As angry as Arteta was – and he had every right to be. And Arsenal had every right to defend their man.

“If we truly believe in free speech why can’t a coach tell us how he feels post-match? Fans want to hear what their man is thinking. Free speech – not irresponsible speech, not hate speech. We want to hear genuine opinions, not diluted platitudes.

“I believe Arteta was well within his rights to express his frustration following one of the most outrageous injustices I’ve seen on a football pitch this season – and there’s a few to choose from. Ask Gary O’Neil if I’m right. Or Klopp. Or…. There’s too many.”

