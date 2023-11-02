Every player Cristiano Ronaldo has voted for in the Ballon d’Or and FIFA’s ‘The Best’ award: Messi, Xavi, Bale…

Only Lionel Messi has won the Ballon d’Or more often than Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese superstar first won the most prestigious individual accolade while turning out for Manchester United in 2008, and he won it a further four times whilst conquering Europe with Real Madrid (2013, 2014, 2016, 2017).

“If I could, I’d vote for myself,” Ronaldo told France Football back in 2012.

“I am what I am and I’m happy with that. Being too humble isn’t good. In Portugal we say that too much humility is vanity.”

