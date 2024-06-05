Every player released by 2024-25 Premier League clubs this summer: Thiago, Martial, Elneny…
Some big names from Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United have been released by their clubs at the end of the Premier League season.
The 2023-24 campaign may have just finished, but clubs are already making preparations for next year – starting with deciding which of their squad will be released this summer.
We’ve compiled a list of every player released by the 20 clubs who will compete in next season’s Premier League.