There are a whole raft of free transfers available this summer – with Adrien Rabiot the pick. Here are the best 20 players available for nothing right now.

And here we look at all 20 Premier League clubs and their best free hit…

ARSENAL: Sol Campbell

This one is a no-brainer. The same was said of another Arsenal free transfer, mind. Campbell was not just Arsenal’s greatest Bosman signing but one of the most successful in Premier League history. A defensive colossus, two Premier League titles made him a hero even without the priceless Tottenham banter. He was so good they signed him twice. It’s also a shame they signed him twice.

ASTON VILLA: Thomas Hitzlsperger

Der Hammer. Der great signing on a free youth transfer from Bayern Munich. He left five years later as a Villa cult hero with 110 appearances, 13 goals and a lovable Brummie accent. “The move abroad to Birmingham and Aston Villa has changed my entire life and was probably one of the best moves I ever made,” he later said. Sending the 18-year-old to live with Villa fans in Sutton Coldfield turned out to be a bostin’ move. Maybe they should have done the same with Youri Tielemans.

BOURNEMOUTH: Neto

It was described as “a real coup” by the club at the time and it really was; little Bournemouth signing a Brazilian international from Barcelona would have sounded ludicrous a decade before. He joined in 2022, helped keep the Cherries in the Premier League, signed a new deal and became club captain.

BRENTFORD: Christian Eriksen

The tragedy that befell Eriksen at Euro 2020 (and Thomas Frank being Danish) made it possible for a lovely Premier League club to sign one of the great Premier League midfielders of the last decade. He rejuvenated what was fast becoming an ailing season and left at the end of the season for Manchester United. Everybody felt better for the experience.

BRIGHTON: Bruno

“Once a Seagull, always a Seagull,” were the final words of Bruno’s farewell speech after seven years at Brighton as right-back and mostly captain. He was true-ish to his word as he stayed there in a coaching capacity, until Chelsea took him with Graham Potter. Few predicted such longevity when Gus Poyet negotiated the arrival of the 31-year-old Spaniard in 2012. He would go on to help Brighton into the Premier League, being voted into the PFA Championship Team of the Year in successive seasons. He was also Chelsea’s best manager in 22/23.

MORE ON TRANSFERS FROM F365:

👉 Five-year Premier League net spend table has Man Utd in second

👉 Every Premier League transfer from the summer of 2024

👉 The 20 biggest transfers from the summer of 2024

CHELSEA: Ruud Gullit

Some genuine competition here with Michael Ballack and Gus Poyet also making excellent cases, but the nod goes to Gullit because this was a ‘sit up and take notice’ signing, an actual legend joining a club that carried the stench of Dennis Wise, Gavin Peacock and Frank Sinclair. This was when the new Chelsea was born, with Gullit taking over as player-manager the following year and bringing players like Gianfranco Zola and Gianluca Vialli to these shores. Chelsea could fill this list by themselves.

CRYSTAL PALACE: Mile Jedinak

Jefferson Lerma may eventually replace him but let’s ignore recency bias and credit Mile Jedinak, his beard and five years that brought nothing less than 100% effort and promotion to the Premier League. “To everyone who has been my family the last five years at SE25. To say it has been an emotional roller coaster is a bit of an understatement,” said Jedinak as Alan Pardew inexplicably allowed him to leave for Aston Villa.

EVERTON: Gareth Barry

The template was there for Liverpool to make their inspired James Milner signing as Everton had brought in another English midfield stalwart from Manchester City on a free transfer the year before. Barry had already enjoyed a season-long loan and in four seasons with the Toffees he predictably made over 150 appearances, never giving anything less than full commitment.

FULHAM: Mark Schwarzer

With apologies to Carlos Bocanegra and Kit Symons, as well as Europa League finalists Zoltan Gera, Danny Murphy and Simon Davies, the nod must go to Mark Schwarzer of being Australian fame. How many other players can claim to have reached European finals with two different Premier League clubs? A few, perhaps. But who can say they did it with Middlesbrough and Fulham? Well that would be Schwarzer, whose Wikipedia page reliably informs us is ‘regarded as one of the greatest Premier League goalkeepers of all time’. He did win consecutive top-flight titles without playing a single game, after all. As for Fulham, they finished between 7th and 12th in his five seasons at the Cottage, then suffered relegation straight after he left for Leicester.

IPSWICH TOWN: David McGoldrick

Arrived when his Nottingham Forest contract expired in 2013 after a loan spell that endeared him to the Ipswich fans and then stayed for five years and over 150 appearances. Never prolific and too often injured, McGoldrick was still a fan favourite for his hard work and ability to link midfield and attack.

LEICESTER CITY: Marc Albrighton

It doesn’t get much better than joining a newly promoted side on a free transfer and then winning the Premier League within two years. Discarded by Aston Villa, Albrighton was quite some deal by Nigel Pearson in 2014; he then played over 300 games for the Foxes before finally being released in 2024 after a decade.

LIVERPOOL: James Milner

Who else but the man who left last year after completing his eighth season with Liverpool who has played in about eight positions and never given less than all his heart in every one? Liverpool signed a double Premier League winner on a free transfer and gained the fittest man on Merseyside who has scored 26 goals in 289 appearances and been instrumental in winning the Premier League and Champions League. A move that was supposed to be a swansong became the longest and most rewarding of his career. The ultimate jack of no trades and master of all

MANCHESTER CITY: Two-time Champions League winner Scott Carson

>Never once let City down.

MANCHESTER UNITED: Zlatan Ibrahimovic

A serial title winner and ridiculous goalscorer (and scorer of ridiculous goals), the Swede was a sticking plaster of a striker signing from Jose Mourinho in 2016 but he helped the club to League Cup and Europa League glory while lending them the illusion of glamour. His 28 goals from 46 games made a second contract too tempting to resist, though that ultimately proved to be a mistake.

NEWCASTLE UNITED: Demba Ba

The really quite brilliant Ba scored 29 goals in 58 appearances for the Magpies over 18 months after joining on a free transfer from West Ham after their relegation. His 16 Premier League goals were vital in Newcastle’s unlikely fifth-place finish under Pardew, but in January 2013 he quite understandably jumped at the chance to join Chelsea and Newcastle were quite happy to accept £7m for a player that had cost them bugger all.

NOTTINGHAM FOREST: Andy Reid

Steve McClaren did not get many things right as Nottingham Forest manager but his one gift to the club was the return of Reid, who had started his career at the club before joining Tottenham in 2005. Six years later he was back after a poor spell at Blackpool and expectations were low. It turned out that once he was fit, he was brilliant; he was named in the Championship Team of the Year in 2013/14 at the age of 31 and when he retired two years later, he joined the coaching staff. A genuine legend.

SOUTHAMPTON: Radhi Jaidi

Slim pickings but Jaidi was a very solid addition in 2009 when he left Birmingham, making such an impression that he stayed on with the Saints after he retired in a coaching role.

TOTTENHAM: Brad Friedel

Free. Actually free. It was at Tottenham that Friedel’s run of 310 consecutive Premier League games was ended in October 2012 by fancy new French signing Hugo Lloris, but the American had already become a Spurs hero even though he signed at the grand old age of 40. He had signed as competition for Heurelho Gomes and Carlo Cudicini but proved to be better than both. Of course he did.

WEST HAM: Teddy Sheringham

West Ham’s propensity for big wages has led to some marquee names arriving for free, with Jack Wilshere, Pablo Zabaleta and, erm, Alvaro Arbeloa arriving in the last few years. But the daddy of all their free transfer signings was Teddy Sheringham, who casually scored 20 Championship goals at the age of 38 to help them back into the Premier League. And then he stayed to play games and score the occasional goal.

WOLVES: Max Kilman

In August 2018, the Wolves website posted an update stating that ‘Max Kilman, Alexander Molberg and James Pardington have joined Wolves Academy in a triple deadline day transfer’. Six years later, he was sold to West Ham for £40m. And he cost the square root of f*** all from Maidenhead United. It’s not gone quite so well for Molberg (Næsby in third tier of Danish football) or Pardington (Lincoln City).

MORE ON TRANSFERS FROM F365:

👉 Five-year Premier League net spend table has Man Utd in second

👉 Every Premier League transfer from the summer of 2024

👉 The 20 biggest transfers from the summer of 2024