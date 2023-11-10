Every Premier League club’s lucky charm and biggest jinx: Ramsdale, Konate, Richarlison, Kudus

Arsenal should swap back to Aaron Ramsdale, Liverpool could do with changing their centre-halves, Rodri is ridiculous and Richarlison is the Spurs king.

It’s time to look at the best and worst-performing players at every Premier League club based purely on their points per game because deal with it. An arbitrary minimum of 100 minutes will be applied to make it vaguely worthwhile.

Arsenal

Best PPG: Aaron Ramsdale (2.50)

Pretty embarrassing for David Raya (2.00) really. Although Ramsdale’s might be a perfect 3.0 if he didn’t chuck one in against Fulham in the first minute in August so yeah.

Worst PPG: Jorginho (1.88)

Jamaal Lascelles was “fuming” with the temporary Arsenal captain but Jorginho obviously didn’t shake hands through sheer shame at appearing in each of the last seven Premier League games Arsenal have dropped points in.

Aston Villa

Best PPG: Nicolo Zaniolo (2.11)

With some obvious personal matters to contend with, and under increasing pressure from a vocally dissatisfied element of the Villa fanbase, Zaniolo is nevertheless clearly doing something right.

Worst PPG: Diego Carlos (1.43)

That high line is not designed for a 30-year-old who has struggled with injuries since moving to England; Diego Carlos has sat out four Villa victories but played in each of their draws and defeats, which is a solid effort in 274 minutes.

Bournemouth

Best PPG: Ionut Radu (1.50)

That is how you make conceding seven goals in two games look good, even if six of those were against Manchester City.

Worst PPG: Luis Sinisterra (0.25)

That is how you make scoring one goal despite not yet starting a game look bad, even if it was a mere consolation against Manchester City.

Brentford

Best PPG: Kristoffer Ajer (1.67)

The defender has started just one of Brentford’s three Premier League defeats – unfortunately it was the game in which he celebrated winning a late goal kick shortly before Scott McTominay did a couple of Old Trafford madnesses.

Worst PPG: Keane Lewis-Potter (1.00)

A reminder that Brentford broke their transfer record to sign Lewis-Potter in July 2022 and he has yet to score in the Premier League, while contributing a solitary assist.

Brighton

Best PPG: Mahmoud Dahoud (2.43)

After winning each of his first five games in the Premier League, Dahoud quite foolishly played in consecutive draws against Fulham and Everton.

Worst PPG: Igor Julio (0.75)

Fellow summer signing Igor finally tasted victory for Brighton at the seventh time of asking in that famous win at Ajax – and even then he came on at half-time.

Burnley

Best PPG: Hannes Delcroix (0.67)

Quite brilliantly takes the mantle by playing three minutes of the Nottingham Forest draw and one of the Luton win, losing every other match. That’s how you game the system.

Worst PPG: Dara O’Shea (0.00)

Four Burnley players have started at least one Premier League game while losing on every appearance so far this season. But Manuel Benson (one start), Wilson Odobert (two) and Vitinho (four) cannot match O’Shea (six).

Chelsea

Best PPG: Marc Cucurella (2.00)

That is some turnaround from a player who would probably be engulfed in Manchester United’s latest crisis from the bench if he hadn’t played in the Carabao.

Worst PPG: Carney Chukwuemeka (0.50)

Tiny bit harsh on a player who started and impressed in the opening draw with Liverpool, before scoring an equaliser against West Ham and being taken off due to an injury at 1-1 in a match Chelsea would eventually lose 3-1.

Crystal Palace

Best PPG: Eberechi Eze (1.75)

Sometimes the numbers simply reflect the truth. Crystal Palace’s best player is crucial to their hopes of accruing enough points to finish between 11th and 14th. Who knew?

Worst PPG: Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (0.33)

It’s little wonder that Roy Hodgson doesn’t feel he can trust the kids at Selhurst Park when their four youngest players have returned the worst PPM so far. Nothing at all to do with him lobbing them on towards the end of lost causes.

Everton

Best PPG: Vitaliy Mykolenko (1.43)

“He’s really improving and I’ve really enjoyed watching his performances,” said Sean Dyche this past week, and it’s not particularly difficult to see why.

Worst PPG: Lewis Dobbin (0.00)

Neal Maupay and Alex Iwobi also qualify for the criteria and can match Dobbin but both had enough sense to get out of dodge before the transfer window shut.

Fulham

Best PPG: Kenny Tete (1.40)

Fulham won two and drew one of their first five games with Tete starting at right-back; since his injury, they have won one and drawn two of their six matches without him.

Worst PPG: Sasa Lukic (0.71)

Technically the best Serbian player at Craven Cottage since August, if that’s any consolation.

Liverpool

Best PPG: Jarell Quansah (3.00)

Had only ever won as a Liverpool first teamer before they contrived Toulouse in the Europa.

Worst PPG: Ibrahima Konate (1.88)

Incontrovertible proof that Liverpool need to swap Virgil van Dijk’s defensive partner; Konate has only won half of his eight Premier League games this season.

Luton

Best PPG: Teden Mengi (0.83)

Luton had already lost two games before Mengi joined, with the centre-half sitting out two further defeats and the Wolves draw before coming into the side and really being very good indeed.

Worst PPG: Ryan Giles (0.20)

Alfie Doughty (0.55) has left his left-back rival – Luton’s record signing, no less – in the dirt.

Manchester City

Best PPG: Rodri (3.00)

His fitness and ability to avoid getting wound up by Morgan Gibbs-White will decide the title race. The bloke has won 21 of his last 22 Premier League games, the exception being a 1-1 draw at Brighton when he played at centre-half.

Worst PPG: Matheus Nunes (1.80)

First Pep Guardiola season, is it?

Manchester United

Best PPG: Scott McTominay (2.25)

There’s a reason Erik ten Hag doesn’t feel as though he can do without his joint-top Premier League scorer this season.

Worst PPG: Sergio Reguilon (1.00)

Tottenham’s secret agent is working wonders.

Newcastle



Best PPG: Jacob Murphy (2.60)

Will be genuinely missed by an impossibly rich football club which signed him as Championship winners under Rafael Benitez.

Worst PPG: Harvey Barnes (1.50)

Allan Saint-Maximin didn’t die for this.

Nottingham Forest

Best PPG: Danilo (1.80)

Missed a large chunk of the season but has still remarkably featured in every Nottingham Forest league win since he joined in January.

Worst PPG: Callum Hudson-Odoi (0.75)

Way to make three draws, a defeat – to Manchester City – and one sublime goal look quite bad.

Sheffield United

Best PPG: George Baldock (0.80)

His four starts have included a victory in which he won the decisive late penalty, a draw and then two single-goal defeats. Pretty excellent, considering his club’s plight.

Worst PPG: William Osula (0.00)

Anis Ben Slimane and Max Lowe have started one and two Premier League games respectively but Osula pips them, the young forward having led the line throughout August before attacking reinforcement was brought in.

Tottenham

Best PPG: Richarlison (2.60)

Whip that top off in celebration, young man. How wise to sit out the high-line extravaganza, apparent moral victory against Chelsea.

Worst PPG: Brennan Johnson (2.00)

Two starts for his new club, resulting in a draw with Arsenal in which he was substituted after an hour, and the Chelsea defeat when he was sacrificed for Cristian Romero’s stupidity 30 minutes in at 1-0 up.

West Ham

Best PPG: Angelo Ogbonna (3.00)

Stunning work to step in for the suspended Nayef Aguerd for a couple of August wins over Chelsea and Brighton and not appearing in the Premier League since.

Worst PPG: Mohammed Kudus (0.88)

He is quite clearly absolutely rubbish. But also brilliant and the only West Ham player keeping in vague goalscoring touch with Jarrod Bowen despite being drip-fed his minutes.

Wolves

Best PPG: Matt Doherty (1.60)

One defeat in five Premier League games, and that was the really silly Liverpool one.

Worst PPG: Jean-Ricner Bellegarde (0.33)

Exactly the same as his rate of goals and red cards per match. Some signing.