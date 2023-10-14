Salah, De Bruyne, Eriksen among every Premier League club’s most capped international

More than 1600 international caps between this lot, with six centurions and others edging towards 100 featuring among a few big names and some other international stalwarts.

Here is every Premier League’s most-capped player…

Arsenal: Mohamed Elneny

The midfielder might struggle to get a game for Arsenal these days but he’s had no such problems for his country – at least not before he was injured in January. Were it not for that knee problem, Elneny would probably have hit the century mark for Egypt. As it is, he’s sat on 90.

Aston Villa: Bertrand Traore

The Villa winger has 72 caps for Burkina Faso and many of his most recent performances have seen the 28-year-old captain his country. Sweden keeper Robin Olsen is close on 68, while Youri Tielemans has 61 caps for Belgium. Though the midfielder might look to get away from Villa before he can add many more.

Bournemouth: Chris Mepham

It’s tight among the Cherries for most caps. Sandwiched between Wales pair Mepham (41) and Kieffer Moore (36) is Scotland’s Ryan Christie on 39, while Tyler Adams has 36 caps for United States.

Brentford: Mathias Jorgensen

The Denmark centre-back is two ahead of Iran’s Saman Ghoddos but Zanka may struggle to add many more to his 36 caps having made only one international appearance since February 2021.

Brighton: James Milner

The England veteran is way out in front, though none of his 61 England caps were earned as a Seagull and, barring something extraordinary, he won’t add to that tally. It’s a similar tale for 42-cap Danny Welbeck, which leaves Ecuador’s Pervis Estupinan (37) as the most-capped active international on Brighton’s books.

Burnley: Johann Berg Gudmundsson

The Clarets midfielder has 88 caps from a 15-year career with Iceland having made his international debut aged 17. Gudmundsson is still going strong, captaining his country in all of their Euro 2024 qualifiers so far.

Chelsea: Thiago Silva

Just the 113 Brazil caps for Thiago Silva following his debut in 2008. That could be it, though, since the 39-year-old hasn’t featured for his country since the World Cup in Qatar.

Crystal Palace: Jordan Ayew

The Ghana forward is on 92 caps and intent on adding more to his tally. “I’m still young,” said the 30-year-old last month. “I want to keep going. I know I still have more years to come.”

Everton: Idrissa Gueye

The midfielder hit the century for Senegal in the summer since when he’s added a couple more caps to his stash. And he has no intention of stopping yet, certainly not before AFCON.

Fulham: Raul Jimenez

Fulham added over 160 caps to their collective total when they signed Jimenez and Alex Iwobi in the summer. Jimenez is still going for Mexico on 104, while Iwobi has 63 for Nigeria. In between them, Willian has 70 Brazil caps but none for almost four years.

Liverpool: Mo Salah

Just the 51 goals in 91 Egypt caps for Salah so far. When he hit his half-century in March, that made Egypt the only African nation with more than one player to have scored at least 50 international goals. The other: Egypt record goalscorer Hossam Hassan, though Salah might fancy his chances of beating his tally of 68.

Luton: Ross Barkley

The ex-England midfielder’s 33-cap record is under threat, with Issa Kabore needing just one more appearance for Burkina Faso to match his Hatters’ team-mate.

Manchester City: Kevin De Bruyne

The Belgium star is stuck on 99 caps, though his century will surely come soon. He’ll have to recover quickly, though, if De Bruyne wants to beat Mateo Kovacic, who is currently on 96 for Croatia.

Manchester United: Christian Eriksen

United have two centurions within their ranks, with Eriksen on 124 caps for Denmark, which is remarkable since he came back from the dead in his 109th, while Jonny Evans has accumulated 104 for Northern Ireland.

Newcastle: Fabian Schar

The Toon centre-back has spent a decade on the international stage in which time he’s collected 77 caps for Switzerland, 71 as a starter. But the 31-year-old struggled to retain his place of late.

Nottingham Forest: Wayne Hennessey

Forest’s third-choice goalkeeper has played more for his country than any club in recent seasons, and he’s still going for Wales, making his 110th appearance this week.

Sheffield United: Oliver Norwood

The Northern Ireland midfielder remains some way ahead of Republic of Ireland’s John Egan (36), even if Norwood’s 57th and final cap came five years ago.

Tottenham: Ivan Perisic

The Croatia veteran has amassed 129 caps, though he might be concerned about adding to that total after undergoing ACL surgery recently. Heung-min Son is chugging up behind on 111 caps for South Korea.

West Ham: Edson Alvarez

The Mexico midfielder might only be 25 but he’s already gathered 71 caps since making his international debut as a 19-year-old in 2017. Czech Republic captain Tomas Soucek isn’t far behind on 63.

Wolves: Hwang Hee-chan

Wolves lost a lot of international experience in the summer when Jimenez, Joao Moutinho and Ruben Neves were packed off with their collective total of almost 300 caps. So Hwang Hee-chan became the most-capped player at Molineux with 53 South Korea appearances.

Read next: Who are the favourites for Euro 2024? England joint front-runners with France ahead of hosts