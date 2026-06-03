There are some surprising names among the Premier League clubs’ Player of the Season award winners, with fans and players often split…

With the league season now in the rear-view mirror, fans are having their say over who should be singled out for their contribution this term.

Here is every club’s Player of the Year, as voted by their fans, with the Players’ Player also mentioned where available…

Arsenal – TBC

With Arsenal’s season only just over, they haven’t yet got around to singling out the best individual performer. Declan Rice got over half the vote last season. Same again? Vote below.

Aston Villa – TBC

Morgan Rogers was the Europa League Player of the Season so he has to be a decent bet for the Villa award, decided by a fans’ vote ending June 5.

Bournemouth – Alex Scott

Scott was named POTS by the Cherries fans but the players’ pick was Spurs-bound Marcos Senesi.

Brentford – Igor Thiago

After finishing second only to Erling Haaland in the race for the Premier League Golden Boot, the Brazil striker did the awards double, winning the fans’ and players’ Player of the Season.

Brighton – Ferdi Kadioglu

The Turkey full-back took home the Seagulls’ Player of the Season but Danny Welbeck won the vote among his team-mates.

Burnley – Zian Flemming

The Netherlands striker won the acclaim of the Burnley fans after scoring 11 goals in a miserable campaign for the Clarets, but Jaidon Anthony was handed the Players’ Player of the Season award.

Chelsea – Joao Pedro

The Brazil striker won more than 60 per cent of the vote among Chelsea fans who, to be fair, were hardly spoilt for choice.

Crystal Palace – Ismaila Sarr

After 21 goals in all competitions, it’s a fans’ and players’ award double for Sarr, who was also named Conference League Player of the Season.

Everton – James Garner

A double too for Garner: “I feel like I’ve come into my own this season, so I’m really happy to be recognised by the players and fans.”

Fulham – TBC

Fulham fans have until midday, June 3 to cast their vote for POTS.

Leeds United – Ethan Ampadu

The Leeds skipper won the fans’ and players’ awards, in the process becoming a two-time winner alongside Gordon McQueen, Lee Bowyer and Jermaine Beckford.

Liverpool – TBC

Votes are still being cast for the Liverpool award. It can only be one man, right?

Manchester City – Nico O’Reilly

The England no.3 was named City’s youngest-ever POTS winner, beating off strong competition from Abdukodir Khusanov and Jeremy Doku.

Manchester United – Bruno Fernandes

As if it was going to be anyone else after a record-breaking year. A reminder: United were happy to sell Fernandes this time last year. That’s five awards in seven seasons for the skipper.

MORE: Premier League 25/26: The winners | The losers

Newcastle United – Bruno Guimaraes

The Magpies skipper takes the award after scoring more Premier League goals than any team-mate while also topping the Toon assists chart.

Nottingham Forest – Neco Williams

Morgan Gibbs-White may have been shortlisted for Premier League Player of the Season but Williams took almost half the vote (48 per cent) in the Forest award.

Sunderland – Granit Xhaka

The Black Cats had plenty of worthy candidates this term but Xhaka was still the obvious pick as Sunderland’s stand-out. The signing of the season, surely.

Tottenham Hotspur – Archie Gray

Supporters love a willing sort and, in that respect, Gray stood out a mile to win all three fans’ awards up for grabs at Spurs.

West Ham – Dinos Mavropanos

The Greece defender took the Hammer of the Year award ahead of runner-up Mateus Fernandes and third-placed Jarrod Bowen.

Wolves – Santiago Bueno

The Uruguayan defender took 34 per cent of the fans’ vote, seeing him finish ahead of Joao Gomes, who won the Players’ Player award.