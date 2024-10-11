Here is the worst player for every Premier League club in 2024/25. We are using WhoScored average match ratings, so shout at them, not us.

We are only including players with at least 180 minutes played and will increase that threshold throughout the season. If you were not aware, we are only seven games deep.

Every Premier League club’s worst player in 2024/25

Arsenal: Declan Rice (6.55)

Red cards do not go down well with the algorithm. Who’d have thought it?

A 5.06 against Brighton and 6.01 against Manchester City means Rice has been Arsenal’s ‘worst’ player in the Premier League this season. Well, out of those who have played regularly.

Aston Villa: Diego Carlos (6.18)

Carlos has been forced to play right-back at times with Matty Cash struggling for fitness. We thought he was doing fine. Maybe not.

Bournemouth: Julian Araujo (6.04)

Signed in the summer, Araujo is pretty much the Mexican Max Aarons, which is not ideal.

Brentford: Mads Roerslev (6.12)

Roerslev has been at Brentford for four years and we could not name you one thing he has done in that time. That could be construed one way or another.

Brighton: Bart Verbruggen (6.05)

Verbruggen has two errors leading to a goal already this season. For Fabian Hurzeler’s sake, hopefully he stops passing to opposition attackers. You are not supposed to do that, Bart.

Chelsea: Malo Gusto (6.41)

Fair play to Chelsea for being good at football this year. Their ‘worst’ player rocking a 6.41 is a testament to that.

Crystal Palace: Nathaniel Clyne (6.07)

From one right-back to another, Crystal Palace stalwart Clyne could be in for a steady run in the side if the injury that forced Daniel Munoz off against Liverpool is serious.

Everton: Tim Iroegbunam (6.29)

Started the season as one of the best in an awful bunch but after four defeats with Iroegbunam in the starting XI, Everton are unbeaten in the three he started on the bench, including a win in the game he didn’t come on in. Gulp.

Fulham: Issa Diop (6.33)

Joachim Andersen is back at Fulham and will partner Calvin Bassey this season, so there is a good chance Diop’s average match rating stays in that vicinity for the entirety of 2024/25.

Ipswich: Wes Burns (6.16)

Ipswich are winless and Burns has zero goal contributions from the right wing in five appearances in the Premier League, four of which were as a starter. A fully fit Chiedozie Ogbene will surely oust him from the starting XI.

Leicester: Harry Winks (6.32)

Being an unused substitute in Leicester’s only win of the season so far is hardly a good sign. Winks played the full 90 of every other match with the Foxes searching for three points and only coming close to getting them away at Crystal Palace.

Liverpool: Cody Gakpo (6.50)

Arne Slot’s side have been excellent this season so it would be harsh on any of Liverpool’s players to be the chosen one. This does feel about right, though. Gakpo only has one start in the Premier League this season and he assisted the only goal in that game. He also assisted in his only Champions League start.

Starting consistently over Luis Diaz or Mohamed Salah is not going to happen but we can’t rule out the No. 9 spot ahead of Diogo Jota, who has more goals in his locker but a weaker overall game, we reckon.

Man City: Ederson (6.34)

The penalty conceded against Newcastle didn’t impact Ederson’s match rating too much, finishing that game with a 6.18. The 5.61 against Arsenal and 5.84 against Ipswich hurt him more. He only made one save against the former and none against the latter while failing to keep a clean sheet against either.

Ederson has one clean sheet in the Premier League this season and it came at Chelsea on matchday one.

Man Utd: Casemiro (6.32)

Started the season well against Fulham and Brighton before a disasterclass against Liverpool. He only has one start since and it came against FC Porto in the Europa League.

Newcastle: Sean Longstaff (6.34)

A player Newcastle have outgrown but probably won’t sell for a while due to his homegrown status (not every club is addicted to pure profit), Longstaff is no longer a regular starter following Sandro Tonali’s return from suspension.

Nottingham Forest: James Ward-Prowse (6.06)

Got a 5/10 against Chelsea due to his sending off. In his only full 90 for Forest, Ward-Prowse dropped a 6.92 in the win at Liverpool. So, you know, he’s not been that bad.

Southampton: Jack Stephens (5.56)

Oh, Southampton. Their match ratings are by far the worst in the Premier League. They are the only club with any players with 180 or more minutes played with a rating below 6.00 and they have two! Adam Armstrong is the other one. We know you were itching to find out.

Stephens has four Premier League starts this season, dropping a 4.88 against Brentford, 5.27 against Manchester United, 6.06 against Nottingham Forest and 6.02 against Newcastle.

Tottenham: Pape Matar Sarr (6.44)

Sarr is a very promising young player but is not convincing the WhoScored algorithm with his performances.

West Ham: Vladimir Coufal (6.15)

Has been dropped for Aaron Wan-Bissaka and rightly so; Coufal’s race is run.

Wolves: Hwang Hee-chan (6.07)

Wolves have been rubbish this season and Hwang’s zero contributions are certainly not helping.