Too early? Nah. We’ve selected every Premier League club’s worst signing of the summer on the basis of seven games.

Arsenal – Kai Havertz

Really not convinced of the merit of a pity penalty to improve confidence, but we’ll see. Havertz needs something, but that something is more likely to be Mikel Arteta playing him in the position that best suits him, rather than kicking a ball past a goalkeeper from 12 yards before one of the top over-celebrations of the season.

Aston Villa – Youri Tielemans

“I told the manager that I came to Villa to play,” Tielemans said at the beginning of September, by which point he’d started one game – in the Europa Conference League. He’s started one game since, the 2-1 defeat to Everton in the League Cup, which won’t have improved his mood. And the way Douglas Luiz and Boubacar Kamara are playing, that frustration looks set to continue for a while yet.

Bournemouth – Justin Kluivert

Early days of course, but we’re yet to be convinced he’s much more than a famous son.

Brentford – Neal Maupay

Do Premier League clubs not learn? Thomas Frank seems quite smart, too. Maupay’s only played 33 minutes, to be fair. But he was always going to be our pick after he got a move on the back of one goal in 29 appearances for Everton last season.

Brighton – Bart Verbruggen

Did himself a favour by being dropped, or rotated, for the Aston Villa game, as rival Jason Steele shipped six to see Verbruggen above him in the rankings. But the Dutchman has still looked less than assured when he’s played.

Burnley – Dara O’Shea

Looked like a smart bit of summer business, and may turn out to be, but after Burnley conceded 11 in their first three games with O’Shea at the back, the Republic of Ireland international has found himself not just out of the team, but out of the squad for three of their last four matches.

Chelsea – Moises Caicedo

Before you start shouting, he looked much closer to his best against Fulham, but things didn’t get off to a great start for the probable future British record signing, and he’s here over the other Chelsea summer arrivals because we expect so much of him.

Crystal Palace – Dean Henderson

We can only imagine that the very humble former Manchester United goalkeeper is absolutely fine with moving almost directly from the Crystal Palace bench, where he sat for the first six games of the season, to the treatment table, after an innocuous injury in the League Cup.

Everton – Ashley Young

The 38-year-old has played nearly every minute and most Everton fans can’t figure out why. To give you a snapshot of his Toffees career, in the 3-1 win over Brentford Young won just 42% of his ground duels, recorded just 44 touches, failed to complete a single one of his crosses, lost possession of the ball 11 times and failed to complete any of his dribbles.

Fulham – Raul Jimenez

It was an odd decision to replace a striker who got 14 in 24 in the Premier League last term with one who got none in 15, and you can’t help but laugh at Aleksandar Mitrovic remaining top of Fulham’s WhoScored ratings having played 32 minutes before f***ing off to Al Hilal.

Liverpool – Wataru Endo

He looked pretty uncomfortable in his one start against Newcastle and looks set for a Liverpool career of cup appearances and substitute cameos in the Premier League.

Luton – Albert Sambi Lokonga

Once described as ‘Arsenal’s Yaya Toure’, Lokonga started two games for Luton, looked unconvincing in both, and now he’s injured for at least a couple of months.

Manchester City – Mateo Kovacic

He looked pretty comfortable in his first few games until he was asked to play Kalvin Phillips’ role as the actual Kalvin Phillips sat on the bench in the absence of Rodri.

Manchester United – Andre Onana

This is primarily a Premier League-focused list but it’s impossible to ignore his two shocking nights of Champions League action. In domestic terms he’s kept two clean sheets and conceded 11 goals.

Newcastle – Sandro Tonali

Absolutely brilliant in the opening day thwacking of Aston Villa, at which point we thought Newcastle had a right player on their hands, but he really struggled with the pace of the game against Manchester City, Liverpool and Brighton (quite understandably) and has since been jettisoned to the bench in favour of Sean Longstaff and Elliot Anderson.

Nottingham Forest – Gonzalo Montiel

An Argentinean World Cup winner, but that’s where the similarities with Lionel Messi end. Luca Koleosho gave him the absolute runaround in the draw with Burnley.

Sheffield United – Tom Davies

Probably didn’t thank his manager for bringing him on with Sheffield United 5-0 down to Newcastle, but he did then have quite a significant hand in the Magpies scoring another three. It looked like he’d forgotten how to power his own legs.

Tottenham – Brennan Johnson

Big Ange surprised everyone by handing the 22-year-old a start in the North London derby, and he showed promise without setting the world alight. And that’s sort of the point – Spurs have bought potential. The other signings have all looked very good.

West Ham – Edson Alvarez

It’s not that he’s been bad, more that others either haven’t played enough, like Mohammed Kudus, or have been brilliant, like James Ward-Prowse. Alvarez was very good against Sheffield United, though. We had to pick someone, alright?!

Wolves – Jean-Ricner Bellegarde

A very daft red card against Luton on his second start for the club. Tom Lockyer does look like a right wind-up merchant though, to be fair.