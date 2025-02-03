Every Premier League club’s best and worst season: finishes, points, goals…

Manchester United and Tottenham are on course for their worst-ever seasons of the Premier League era, while at the other end of the scale Bournemouth look set for their best.

Manchester United and Liverpool are the only two clubs to have never finished in the bottom half in the Premier League era, while Everton, Tottenham, Arsenal and Chelsea have been the only other ever-presents in the top flight since 1992.

But which have been their very best and worst campaigns? We’ve taken a look through every club currently in the Premier League and been through their best and worst seasons in the competition, looking at their placings, points and goal tallies. We haven’t included Luton because this is their first Premier League campaign.

