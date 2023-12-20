Arteta first, ETH’s Arsenal fury, Ange ’embarrassed’: every manager booking in 23/24 and what they said

Mikel Arteta has earned the most 2023/24 Premier League manager bookings, with Erik ten Hag joint second. Ange Postecoglou was “embarrassed” by his yellow.

The following is a rundown of every yellow card given to a manager during the current Premier League season, why they were given and what the manager said about it, if anything.

A gold star for Rob Edwards, Eddie Howe and Chris Wilder for not receiving a yellow card as yet this Premier League season.

Mikel Arteta (Arsenal) – 4

1) The opponent: Fulham

The date: August 26

The minute: 80th

The referee: Paul Tierney

The reason: A potential handball not given against Bernd Leno.

2) The opponent: Chelsea

The date: October 21

The minute: Post-match

The referee: Paul Kavanagh

The reason: A penalty given against William Saliba for handball.

The quote: “The law is clear in where the ball has to be in relation to the action and it’s very close. It’s impossible to jump without lifting your hands, it’s just mechanically impossible. I already mentioned it to the referee, and I got booked for that, so I prefer to make no comment. I wasn’t happy with the yellow there.”

3) The opponent: Luton

The date: December 5

The minute: 97th

The referee: Sam Barrott

The reason: ‘Excessive celebrating’.

The quote: “I could not be sitting on my seat, unfortunately. So I left there, I had no spatial awareness at all. It was just pure emotion. So if that’s a yellow. Okay, it’s a yellow.”

4) The opponent: Brighton

The date: December 17

The minute: 43rd

The referee: Tim Robinson

The reason: Kaoru Mitoma fouling Bukayo Saka.

The quote: “I was waving to Martinelli.”

Erik ten Hag (Manchester United) – 3

1) The opponent: Tottenham

The date: August 19

The minute: Post-match

The referee: Michael Oliver

The reason: A penalty not given against Cristian Romero.

The quote: “We deserved a penalty, I don’t know why [it wasn’t given]. It’s a penalty. Absolutely a penalty. It changes the direction of the ball and he is blocking, the hand is right above [him].”

2) The opponent: Arsenal

The date: September 3

The minute: Post-match

The referee: Anthony Taylor

The reason: Well…

The quote: “Let’s start at the penalty given but rejected, everyone can see it’s a simulation but he did not get booked for it. Then the foul on Hojlund in the penalty area and I don’t think it was even noticed by the VAR. Then the disallowed goal from Garnacho. I think they looked from the wrong angle and it’s onside. Then the final goal. How can they allow that? It’s a clear and obvious foul on Jonny Evans otherwise he would have blocked the shot from Declan Rice. So it’s a lot.”

16 Conclusions on Arsenal 3-1 Manchester United: Rice, Ten Hag cowardice, Havertz, Hojlund, Onana

3) The opponent: Luton

The date: November 11

The minute: 95th

The referee: Graham Scott

The reason: A throw-in.

The quote: “So it was about a moment that was so clear, a throw-in. But it was the second time, and I was so on top of it, and it was so clear and obvious that it was our ball. It was my remark, therefore I got booked.”

Marco Silva (Fulham) – 3

1) The opponent: Everton

The date: August 12

The minute: Post-match

The referee: Stuart Attwell

The reason: It is not particularly clear.

2) The opponent: Brentford

The date: August 19

The minute: 67th

The referee: Darren Bond

The reason: A penalty and red card given against Tim Ream.

The quote: “It’s the new Premier League and we have to get used to it. Any time you don’t have your hands in your pocket it’s a yellow card for the manager. Any time a player moves in the direction of the referee there will be a yellow card. We’ll have over 200 yellows in the first 10 weeks. There are new rules and we have to get used to it.”

3) The opponent: Arsenal

The date: August 26

The minute: 74th

The referee: Paul Tierney

The reason: Arsenal scoring a goal while Calvin Bassey was injured and prone.

The quote: “I stand and to not move is almost impossible for me. If you behave wrong, of course you have to be booked. If you go a bit outside the area it will be difficult, not just for me. The consistency is the main thing and we are not seeing that.”

Thomas Frank (Brentford) – 2

1) The opponent: Burnley

The date: October 21

The minute: 61st

The referee: Josh Smith

The reason: Fourth official Darren England.

2) The opponent: Aston Villa

The date: December 17

The minute: 72nd

The referee: David Coote

The reason: Ben Mee.

The quote: “I think for me, I don’t think David got enough help from the VAR room today, I know it’s something he needs help from. I think it’s a clear penalty on Ben Mee, from the rules we’ve been told that they need to look at, of course, I’m no ref, maybe I’m wrong. I think the red card to Ben Mee, for me is not a red card.”

Roberto De Zerbi (Brighton) – 2

1) The opponent: Liverpool

The date: October 8

The minute: 71st

The referee: Anthony Taylor

The reason: A penalty not given against Virgil van Dijk.

The quote: “I thought it was a clear penalty and I think I told the referee in a good way.”

2) The opponent: Sheffield United

The date: November 12

The minute: 75th

The referee: John Brooks

The reason: VAR.

The quote: “I am honest and clear, I don’t like 80% of English referees. That isn’t a new opinion. I don’t like them. I don’t like their behaviour on the pitch. England is the only country where there is VAR and you are not sure the decision is right. In other countries, you have to be sure 100 per cent. In England, no. I am not able to understand.”

Mauricio Pochettino (Chelsea) – 2

1) The opponent: Burnley

The date: October 7

The minute: 45th

The referee: Stuart Attwell

The reason: A yellow card given to Thiago Silva.

The opponent: Manchester City

The date: November 12

The minute: 100th

The referee: Anthony Taylor

The reason: Blowing for full-time when Chelsea were attacking.

The quote: “I need to apologise to Anthony, the referees and the fourth official. In this moment, I feel that maybe Raheem can go through and go to score the fifth and in this moment when the game finishes I turn and say: ‘what the..?’ You know, what’s going on. I said: ‘why stop in this moment, the action.’ Then I turned and said ‘I deserve, I deserve to be booked.’ Because I crossed the limit, so I want to apologise because it’s not a good image for me and for football, this type of behaviour.”

16 Conclusions on Chelsea 4-4 Manchester City: Sterling, Dias, Palmer, Rodri, Jackson, Southgate

Sean Dyche (Everton) – 2

1) The opponent: Liverpool

The date: October 21

The minute: 66th

The referee: Craig Pawson

The reason: Not sending off Ibrahima Konate for a second yellow.

The quote: “I have asked the referee and he said he didn’t feel it was a bookable offence. I got a yellow card, I don’t know what for. I was just gesticulating like everyone else in the stadium and me and my coaching staff got booked. That is just ridiculous. I have seen the footage back and within a second he is saying, ‘No chance no chance’. You aren’t giving yourself thinking time. If you give yourself 10 seconds, you think, ‘That has to be a yellow’. That is just bizarre to me. How that is not a second yellow is nearly impossible in the modern game.”

The opponent: Newcastle

The date: December 7

The minute: Post-match

The referee: Tim Robinson

The reason: It is not particularly clear.

Pep Guardiola (Manchester City) – 2

1) The opponent: Burnley

The date: August 11

The minute: 75th

The referee: Craig Pawson

The reason: It is not particularly clear.

2) The opponent: Nottingham Forest

The date: September 23

The minute: 18th

The referee: Anthony Taylor

The reason: A booking given against Manuel Akanji, but not Willy Boly.

The quote: “The first minute Haaland goes alone to the goal and it’s a yellow card [that isn’t given], it’s the same guy who makes an action to Rodri and it’s a yellow card and that would be the second yellow card. After the first action we get a yellow card.”

Steve Cooper (Nottingham Forest) – 2

1) The opponent: Liverpool

The date: October 29

The minute: 45th

The referee: Chris Kavanagh

The reason: It is not particularly clear.

2) The opponent: Wolves

The date: December 9

The minute: 55th

The referee: Sam Barrott

The reason: It is not particularly clear.

Paul Heckingbottom (Sheffield United) – 2

1) The opponent: Nottingham Forest

The date: August 18

The minute: 45th

The referee: Peter Bankes

The reason: It is not particularly clear.

2) The opponent: Wolves

The date: November 4

The minute: 90th

The referee: Rob Jones

The reason: Wolves scoring a goal while Gus Hamer was injured and prone.

The quote: “It was the part that Rob played in it, not allowing us to get any treatment on for Gus. He is injured, the ball is out of play and he says if he wants treatment he has to go off. We want to make the change, we want him to get treatment. He goes down again and he doesn’t allow treatment on again and they get the equaliser when we have got 10 men. Disgraceful.”

Gary O’Neil (Wolves) – 2

1) The opponent: Manchester United

The date: August 14

The minute: 96th

The referee: Simon Hooper

The reason: The Andre Onana thing.

The quote: “It looked like the goalkeeper tried to take the centre-forward’s head off is what it looked like live and when I watch it now it looks the same. I’m really surprised it’s not a foul. If you go for the ball and clatter the player that hard it has to be a foul. I’m not surprised we didn’t get it. I thought he was coming to the screen but he came over to book me. (Referee’s manager Jonathan) Moss came out and said it was a blatant penalty and apologised. He thought it was a clear and obvious error.”

2) The opponent: West Ham

The date: December 17

The minute: 45th

The referee: Chris Kavanagh

The reason: A particularly industrial Kurt Zouma challenge.

The quote: “The officials were fine, but I thought my booking was really harsh. I spoke to them about that and I voiced that I thought Coufal should have been booked and Zouma should have been booked for going through the back of Cunha. I received a yellow card. That’s two now, so I’ll need to be on my best behaviour from this point onwards.”

Unai Emery (Aston Villa) – 1

The opponent: Brentford

The date: December 17

The minute: 97th

The referee: David Coote

The reason: Trying to stop Emiliano Martinez’s intrusive thoughts.

The quote: “When I came on the pitch I was trying to keep calm with the players. I received a yellow card for it but I tried to control the players and Emiliano was a little bit upset and I tried to keep calm.”

Was Emery booked for pulling his players away from grief? — Tim Stillman (@Stillmanator) December 17, 2023

Andoni Iraola (Bournemouth) – 1

The opponent: Brentford

The date: September 2

The minute: 69th

The referee: Thomas Bramall

The reason: Appealing for Mathias Jensen to be shown a yellow card, which he actually was.

Vincent Kompany (Burnley) – 1

The opponent: Sheffield United

The date: December 2

The minute: 39th

The referee: Chris Kavanagh

The reason: Oli McBurnie’s elbows.

The quote: “I have nothing against the lad, it’s a competitive game. Fair play, he puts his body on the line in every game. He’s a tremendous force for their team. But just in that moment I had a feeling I got booked and Dara O’Shea got booked and in that moment that didn’t feel right.”

Roy Hodgson (Crystal Palace) – 1

The opponent: Liverpool

The date: December 9

The minute: 77th

The referee: Andy Madley

The reason: Mo Salah scoring a couple of minutes after Jordan Ayew’s second yellow card.

The quote: “I don’t think we deserved nine yellow cards. I probably deserved mine, so I’ll strike that off. But that’s the way the game is going.” It was quite the anti-Virgil van Dijk rant, which is all the rage currently.

Jurgen Klopp (Liverpool) – 1

The opponent: Luton

The date: November 5

The minute: 75th

The referee: Andy Madley

The reason: A penalty not given against Teden Mengi for jostling with Virgil van Dijk.

The quote: “It’s Anthony Taylor (fourth official) that gave me the yellow card, not the ref. I don’t know exactly why. When I spoke to the linesman Anthony didn’t like that. I was really surprised by the yellow card. I deserve a lot of cards that I get in my life but this one I do not understand. You’ll have to ask Anthony why.”

Ange Postecoglou (Tottenham) – 1

The opponent: Chelsea

The date: November 6

The minute: 41st

The referee: Michael Oliver

The reason: Leaving his technical area to call for an offside.

The quote: “I think it was when the linesman didn’t put his flag up and I thought he was closing down Vic and he was offside. I think I went outside my technical area which is fair enough. I was embarrassed for being booked, even if it wasn’t for abuse.”

16 Conclusions on Tottenham 1-4 Chelsea: Headloss, 0-7-1, Eric Dier’s high line and the strangest hat-trick ever

David Moyes (West Ham) – 1

The opponent: Brentford

The date: November 4

The minute: 53rd

The referee: Thomas Bramall

The reason: Complaining about Tomas Soucek being booked.