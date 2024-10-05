There’s plenty of speculation over where Pep Guardiola might go if he leaves Manchester City at the end of his contract. Please let it be England.

Where will Erik ten Hag go after he’s sacked by Manchester United on Sunday? Which Bundesliga giant will Russell Martin join? Who will be the man to lead Everton into the new dawn?

Those questions answered and more as we predict every Premier League manager’s next job.

Mikel Arteta: Barcelona

“I don’t know where it is coming from, it’s totally untrue and I’m very upset about it,” Arteta said in January after reports emerged claiming he had told his entourage that he was open to leaving Arsenal for Barcelona.

Probably not that upset. We imagine being linked with Barcelona is actually rather nice and as he said himself there’s “always going to be speculation” when he’s doing well given he came up through La Masia. It’s his destiny.

Unai Emery: Bayern Munich

He beat them with Villlarreal two years ago, beat them again on Wednesday and was supposedly high on Bayern’s list of candidates to replace Thomas Tuchel before signing a new three-year deal at Villa park.

Andoni Iraola: Aston Villa

The same nationality as Emery, looks a bit like him, similarly quirky, plays entertaining football. It works.

Thomas Frank: Everton

The big post-takeover appointment; the man to lead Everton into a new dawn in a new stadium. God help him.

Fabian Hurzeler: Bayer Leverkusen

Xabi Alonso is definitely going to Real Madrid at the end of the season and we imagine Hurzeler will earn admirers while at Brighton, because all Brighton managers do.

Enzo Maresca: Inter Milan

Unlikely to take the predictable Manchester City job until they claw their way back up through the divisions. He’s had a good start at Chelsea but This Is Chelsea so it – or rather he – won’t last.

Inter Milan will probably need a new boss relatively soon with Simone Inzaghi seemingly on the shortlists of most big clubs.

Oliver Glasner: RB Leipzig

Was the sports coordinator (whatever that means) and then the assistant manager at RB Salzburg and once a Red Bull boy, always a Red Bull boy. Probably needs to pull his finger out at Palace to land the the Leipzig job, but we reckon he’s got it in him to turn things around.

Sean Dyche: Sunderland

A Premier League relegation fight duly follows promotion to the top flight this season, and who you gonna call?

Marco Silva: West Ham

Apparently a shock option to replace Erik ten Hag at Manchester United, and fascinated though we would be to see how badly that could go we can’t see it. Being poached by West Ham to replace Jules Lopetegui though? That we can picture.

Kieran McKenna: Manchester United

Makes sense for two reasons: by all accounts he’s a good coach; Manchester United fans are bound to give a guy who Knows The Club a fair shot. Does he look good in a suit though? Because we know a man who does.

Steve Cooper: Wrexham

Back to where it all started for Cooper as a player and we can think of no one better to promote Ryan Reynolds’ Aviation America Gin.

Arne Slot: Netherlands

Whether Liverpool do well or not under Slot (hard to tell as of yet) we reckon this will happen quite a bit further down the line as we get the sense that the Reds bosses would rather be a bit sh*t for a while than have a reputation for hiring and firing managers willy nilly.

After Ronald Koeman and Louis van Gaal there’s a well-trodden path from Big Job failure to national team boss.

Pep Guardiola: England

Please, Pep. Please.

Erik ten Hag: Ajax

And he’ll subsequently be joined by Andre Onana, Lisandro Martinez, Antony, Matthijs de Ligt and Noiussair Mazraoui.

Eddie Howe: England

Guardiola to win a major tournament at the first time of asking as England cruise to victory at the 2026 World Cup before he hands the reins to Howe, who despite being “so, so, so, so good” becomes the next close-but-no-cigar manager of the national team.

Nuno Espirito Santo: Wolves

We’re guessing everyone involves feels he should probably never have left in the first place. He and sueper-agent Jorge Mendes had such a good thing going.

MORE PREMIER LEAGUE FEATURES ON F365

👉 Liverpool made two of the five best Premier League decisions this summer

👉 England form XI snubbed by Carsley includes Arsenal sale, Newcastle signing and Rogers

👉 Five reasons for caution as Liverpool fans despite record-breaking Arne Slot start

Russell Martin: Borussia Dortmund

Does Premier League relegation playing The Right Way not always precede a move to a Bundesliga giant?

Ange Postecoglou: Arsenal

He’s made it pretty clear that he doesn’t give a sh*t about club rivalries and when left with no option but to leave Spurs after failing to win anything in his second year he can start the clock again at Arsenal.

Julen Lopetegui: Sevilla

The Premier League clearly isn’t for him and we can’t imagine him getting anything close to the Real Madrid or Spain job again. Sevilla struggled last season and don’t look all that great again; he did a great job there.

Gary O’Neil: Manchester United

Remember when everyone went from laughing at Manchester United to being insulted for Gary O’Neil when one report claimed the Red Devils were looking at him as their next manager before further detail revealed they wanted him to be their assistant coach. Well, what about something in between? Hear us out.

Wolves sack O’Neil after defeat to Brentford on Saturday keeps them rooted to the bottom of the Premier League with one point from seven games, then United sack Ten Hag on Sunday and need a short-term solution while they do another painstaking strategic review.

Hello Gary O’Neil, caretaker manager of Manchester United.