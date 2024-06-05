There will be plenty of Premier League representation at the Copa America

A couple of Man Utd players have been named by Argentina, while the Premier League’s strong Brazil contingent for the Copa America includes Lucas Paqueta.

The Copa America will take place in the United States from June 20 to July 14, with 16 nations competing.

Each must register a squad of at least 23 and up to 26 players, including at least three goalkeepers, with June 12 the final deadline for submission.

These are the Premier League players named in the squads so far:

Group A: Argentina, Peru, Chile, Canada

Emiliano Martinez (Aston Villa)

The hero of the 2022 World Cup remains crucial to the Argentina cause; he had started 20 straight fixtures for the national team dating back to September 2022 before taking to the bench and letting Walter Benitez have a go in the last break.

Cristian Romero (Tottenham)

The centre-half started the Copa America 2021 final win over Brazil and played every game at the World Cup. He is in.

Romero also “would like to be in the Olympic Games” in Paris from July to August, but Spurs manager Ange Postecoglou has already issued “pretty strong advice” to give that tournament a miss.

Lisandro Martinez (Man Utd)

Despite missing most of the season through injury, Martinez has been chosen by Lionel Scaloni after proving both his fitness and excellence in the FA Cup final win over Manchester City.

Valentin Barco (Brighton)

After receiving his first Argentina cap in March, the Brighton left-back has made the preliminary squad for the Copa but could still be cut in the final selection.

Alexis Mac Allister (Liverpool)

A fine debut season for Mac Allister at Liverpool made his inclusion inevitable, if his breakthrough into the Argentina side during the 2022 World Cup and continued excellence hadn’t already.

Enzo Fernandez (Chelsea)

Argentina’s provisional 29-man squad will need to be cut down to 26 at most, but while Chelsea have successfully blocked his involvement in the Olympics, they have no authority on the matter when it comes to the Copa America.

“I’m doing very well from the injury, training normally,” Fernandez recently told reporters, having missed the end of the club season due to hernia surgery.

Giovani Lo Celso (Tottenham)

Lo Celso played every game of the 2019 edition, helping Argentina finish third, before missing a single match of the 2021 tournament and starting in the final win. He will hope to continue that solid record in the States.

Alejandro Garnacho (Man Utd)

At least on a personal level, an excellent campaign saw Garnacho score ten goals and assist five in 50 games to establish himself as the future of a dysfunctional Manchester United. Those five Argentina caps will be boosted soon.

Julian Alvarez (Manchester City)

Speculation mounts over the future of Alvarez at club level but he is a player his country rarely does without. The last Argentina matchday squad not to include the Manchester City forward was in October 2021.

Group B: Mexico, Ecuador, Venezuela, Jamaica

Edson Alvarez (West Ham)

It seems unlikely that Alvarez, as the captain and most experienced player in the 31-man provisional Mexico squad, will be among those cut when manager Jamie Lozano makes his final selection.

This would be Alvarez’s first Copa America, as Mexico have not participated in the tournament since the 2016 edition due to scheduling conflicts with the Gold Cup.

Moises Caicedo (Chelsea)

Along with planned future teammate Kendry Paez, who will join Chelsea when he turns 18 in summer 2025, Caicedo has made Ecuador’s final 26-man squad as expected.

Caicedo was part of the side which advanced from the groups in 2021, playing 20 minutes of a 3-0 quarter-final defeat to eventual winners Argentina.

Jeremy Sarmiento (Brighton)

After a stellar few months spent helping loan club Ipswich earn promotion to the Premier League, Sarmiento will hold off talks over his Brighton future to travel to his second major international tournament for Ecuador after making three substitute appearances at the 2022 World Cup

Dexter Lembikisa (Wolves)

Yet to make his mark at parent club Wolves, Lembikisa spent this past season on loan at Rotherham and then Hearts, battling relegation over the first half of the season and fighting for Europa League qualification in the second.

Bobby Decordova-Reid (Fulham)

It was Reid’s winner against Canada last November which qualified Jamaica for the Copa America; he is a guaranteed starter for the Reggae Boyz.

Group C: United States, Uruguay, Panama, Bolivia

Matt Turner (Nottingham Forest)

The 29-year-old might have lost his place over the course of the season for Nottingham Forest, but the USMNT will trust Turner after he helped them win the CONCACAF Nations League.

Tim Ream (Fulham)

The centre-half has been in and out of the side since making his United States debut in November 2010, but has made the squad for pre-tournament friendlies against Colombia and Brazil.

Chris Richards (Crystal Palace)

The unexpected first goalscorer of Oliver Glasner’s transformative Crystal Palace reign has had his excellent recent performances rewarded with a call-up.

Antonee Robinson (Fulham)

Fulham’s Player of the Season has attracted the summer transfer interest of Liverpool but will focus on the Copa first.

Tyler Adams (Bournemouth)

It has been a tough season for Adams, whose debut Bournemouth campaign was ruined by injury. But the U.S. captain is “looking fit”, according to assistant coach B.J. Callaghan.

Group D: Brazil, Colombia, Paraguay, Costa Rica

Alisson (Liverpool)

Brazil probably planned to take their first-choice keeper anyway, but the unavailability of Ederson only increases Alisson’s importance to the cause.

Alisson won the Copa America with the Selecao in 2019, conceding one goal – a penalty – in six games.

Gabriel Magalhaes (Arsenal)

There are mild injury concerns over whether Gabriel will be fit to start the tournament; it is thought he will miss the friendlies against Mexico and the United States in the build-up. But Brazil hope the centre-half can add to his meagre six international caps.

Lucas Paqueta (West Ham)

Even with a possible lifetime ban being mooted due to the severity of the betting charges meted out by the FA, the Brazil football federation has cleared Paqueta to play in the United States.

“I would just like to publicly thank president Ednaldo for the effort he made in investigating the facts of everything that has happened to me and for the permanence of my call-up,” Paqueta said when his place was ratified, before also offering his gratitude to head coach Dorival Junior.

Bruno Guimaraes (Newcastle)

The £100m release clause in the Newcastle contract of Guimaraes expires on June 30, the day after Brazil play their second of three group games. It is yet another obstacle which should sufficiently discourage potential suitors.

Douglas Luiz (Aston Villa)

Not since a group dead-rubber in the 2021 Copa America has Luiz actually started a game for Brazil. But after a two-year hiatus he returned to the squad in November and has done enough to retain his place.

Andreas Pereira (Fulham)

For Pereira, his break from Brazil lasted from his debut in September 2018 to his second and third caps in March 2024.

“I could have represented Belgium, but Brazil is in my heart. My parents are Brazilian. My whole family is Brazilian,” the midfielder said upon his call-up before the tournament, explaining why that six-year intermission never prompted a switch in allegiance.

Joao Gomes (Wolves)

March saw Gomes pick up his first two international caps, starting in a victory over England and a draw with Spain. The midfielder ranked second for both tackles and fouls in the Premier League this past season.

Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal)

‘Feeling of pride in representing the Brazilian team again,’ was Martinelli’s response to being chosen in a strong Brazil attack alongside European champions Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo, and their new Real Madrid teammate Endrick.



There was no place in the squad for fellow Arsenal forward Gabriel Jesus, who may need knee surgery this summer.

Daniel Munoz (Crystal Palace)

A wonderful start to Premier League life after joining Crystal Palace in January only solidified Munoz’s place as Colombia right-back – not that it was needed after his winning goal against Spain in March.

Jefferson Lerma (Crystal Palace)

“I expect he will be available to play against Villa,” said Glasner in May. “But then he goes to the Copa America, and it’s very important for him to play for Colombia. We will support him and take no risks that he maybe has a re-injury and misses that Copa America.”

Lerma played 14 minutes of that Villa thrashing on the final day and should be ready to feature.

Luis Sinisterra (Bournemouth)

Although he hasn’t started for Colombia since March 2022, Sinisterra remains a valued attacking option for his country.

Jhon Duran (Aston Villa)

Eight goals in little over 1,000 minutes as a substitute for Champions League-bound Villa meant Duran was always likely to get in.

Luis Diaz (Liverpool)

The Colombia captain is set for his third Copa America, having lost in the 2019 quarter-finals before finishing third in 2021.

