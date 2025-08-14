Every Premier League squad’s market value in 2025-26: Arsenal & Man City tied…

Premier League teams’ market value often reflects their position in the table. Clubs with the biggest squads and most expensive stars usually fight at the top, while those with smaller budgets face an uphill battle.

As the 2025–26 season begins, Manchester City, Arsenal and Chelsea boast the highest total valuations. At the other end, promoted sides Leeds, Sunderland and Burnley operate with far leaner squads. The divide is clear, and it shapes the competition before a ball is kicked.

This ranking of every club by squad value (per Transfermarkt) shows just how big the financial gaps are across the league, and how those gaps often influence results.

