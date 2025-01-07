Every Premier League transfer completed in the 2025 January window

January should ramp up soon but there have been some moves already

Premier League teams have made seven signings for almost £30m combined in the first week of the January transfer window, with the promise of more to come.

Arsenal transfers in January 2025

INS:

OUTS: Josh Robinson (undisclosed, Wigan)

Aston Villa transfers in January 2025

INS:

OUTS: Lewis Dobbin (loan, Norwich)

Bournemouth transfers in January 2025

INS: Matai Akinmboni (£810,000, DC United)

OUTS:

Brentford transfers in January 2025

INS:

OUTS: Ashley Hay (loan, Cheltenham)

Brighton transfers in January 2025

INS: Diego Gomez (£11m, Inter Miami)

OUTS:

Chelsea transfers in January 2025

INS:

OUTS:

Crystal Palace transfers in January 2025

INS:

OUTS:

Everton transfers in January 2025

INS:

OUTS:

Fulham transfers in January 2025

INS:

OUTS:

Ipswich transfers in January 2025

INS: Ben Godfrey (loan, Atalanta)

OUTS: Henry Gray (loan, Braintree), Harry Barbrook (loan, Chelmsford).

Leicester transfers in January 2025

INS:

OUTS:

Liverpool transfers in January 2025

INS:

OUTS: Rhys Williams (loan, Morecambe), Marcelo Pitaluga (free, Fluminense).

Manchester City transfers in January 2025

INS:

OUTS: Issa Kabore (loan, Werder Bremen)

Manchester United transfers in January 2025

INS:

OUTS:

Newcastle transfers in January 2025

INS:

OUTS:

Nottingham Forest transfers in January 2025

INS:

OUTS:

Southampton transfers in January 2025

INS: Welington (free, Sao Paulo), Rento Takaoka (free, Nissho Gakuen)

OUTS: Ronnie Edwards (loan, QPR)

Tottenham transfers in January 2025

INS: Yang Min-hyeok (£3.3m, Gangwon), Antonin Kinsky (£12.5m, Slavia Prague, £12.5m

OUTS:

West Ham transfers in January 2025

INS:

OUTS:

Wolves transfers in January 2025

INS:

OUTS:

