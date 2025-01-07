Every Premier League transfer completed in the 2025 January window

Matt Stead
Brighton player Diego Gomez, Spurs keeper Antonin Kinsky and Everton defender Ben Godfrey
January should ramp up soon but there have been some moves already

Premier League teams have made seven signings for almost £30m combined in the first week of the January transfer window, with the promise of more to come.

 

Arsenal transfers in January 2025

INS:

OUTS: Josh Robinson (undisclosed, Wigan)

 

Aston Villa transfers in January 2025

INS:

OUTS: Lewis Dobbin (loan, Norwich)

 

Bournemouth transfers in January 2025

INS: Matai Akinmboni (£810,000, DC United)

OUTS:

 

Brentford transfers in January 2025

INS:

OUTS: Ashley Hay (loan, Cheltenham)

 

Brighton transfers in January 2025

INS: Diego Gomez (£11m, Inter Miami)

OUTS:

 

Chelsea transfers in January 2025

INS:

OUTS:

 

Crystal Palace transfers in January 2025

INS:

OUTS:

 

Everton transfers in January 2025

INS:

OUTS:

 

Fulham transfers in January 2025

INS:

OUTS:

 

Ipswich transfers in January 2025

INS: Ben Godfrey (loan, Atalanta)

OUTS: Henry Gray (loan, Braintree), Harry Barbrook (loan, Chelmsford).

 

Leicester transfers in January 2025

INS:

OUTS:

 

Liverpool transfers in January 2025

INS:

OUTS: Rhys Williams (loan, Morecambe), Marcelo Pitaluga (free, Fluminense).

 

Manchester City transfers in January 2025

INS:

OUTS: Issa Kabore (loan, Werder Bremen)

 

Manchester United transfers in January 2025

INS:

OUTS:

MORE ON THE JANUARY TRANSFER WINDOW FROM F365
👉 Ten Manchester United moves for Ruben Amorim’s perfect January transfer window
👉 Ten Manchester City moves for Pep Guardiola’s perfect January transfer window

 

Newcastle transfers in January 2025

INS:

OUTS:

 

Nottingham Forest transfers in January 2025

INS:

OUTS:

 

Southampton transfers in January 2025

INS: Welington (free, Sao Paulo), Rento Takaoka (free, Nissho Gakuen)

OUTS: Ronnie Edwards (loan, QPR)

 

Tottenham transfers in January 2025

INS: Yang Min-hyeok (£3.3m, Gangwon), Antonin Kinsky (£12.5m, Slavia Prague, £12.5m

OUTS:

 

West Ham transfers in January 2025

INS:

OUTS:

 

Wolves transfers in January 2025

INS:

OUTS:

READ NEXTThe biggest transfers in the world in the 2025 January transfer window

F365 Features