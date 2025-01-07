Every Premier League transfer completed in the 2025 January window
Premier League teams have made seven signings for almost £30m combined in the first week of the January transfer window, with the promise of more to come.
Arsenal transfers in January 2025
INS:
OUTS: Josh Robinson (undisclosed, Wigan)
Aston Villa transfers in January 2025
INS:
OUTS: Lewis Dobbin (loan, Norwich)
Bournemouth transfers in January 2025
INS: Matai Akinmboni (£810,000, DC United)
OUTS:
Brentford transfers in January 2025
INS:
OUTS: Ashley Hay (loan, Cheltenham)
Brighton transfers in January 2025
INS: Diego Gomez (£11m, Inter Miami)
OUTS:
Chelsea transfers in January 2025
INS:
OUTS:
Crystal Palace transfers in January 2025
INS:
OUTS:
Everton transfers in January 2025
INS:
OUTS:
Fulham transfers in January 2025
INS:
OUTS:
Ipswich transfers in January 2025
INS: Ben Godfrey (loan, Atalanta)
OUTS: Henry Gray (loan, Braintree), Harry Barbrook (loan, Chelmsford).
Leicester transfers in January 2025
INS:
OUTS:
Liverpool transfers in January 2025
INS:
OUTS: Rhys Williams (loan, Morecambe), Marcelo Pitaluga (free, Fluminense).
Manchester City transfers in January 2025
INS:
OUTS: Issa Kabore (loan, Werder Bremen)
Manchester United transfers in January 2025
INS:
OUTS:
Newcastle transfers in January 2025
INS:
OUTS:
Nottingham Forest transfers in January 2025
INS:
OUTS:
Southampton transfers in January 2025
INS: Welington (free, Sao Paulo), Rento Takaoka (free, Nissho Gakuen)
OUTS: Ronnie Edwards (loan, QPR)
Tottenham transfers in January 2025
INS: Yang Min-hyeok (£3.3m, Gangwon), Antonin Kinsky (£12.5m, Slavia Prague, £12.5m
OUTS:
West Ham transfers in January 2025
INS:
OUTS:
Wolves transfers in January 2025
INS:
OUTS:
