The Premier League transfer window opens on June 1 and then closes on June 10 for six days before re-opening on on Monday June 16 until Deadline Day on Monday September 1.

Even though the window is not yet officially open, we know which players’ exits have been officially confirmed and which players will be returning from loan this summer.

Some transfers have been pre-arranged, including a whole heap of Chelsea incomings. Here’s what we know so far…

Arsenal completed transfers in the summer of 2025

IN:

OUT: Kieran Tierney (free, Celtic)

BACK FROM LOAN: Nuno Tavares (Lazio), Fabio Vieira (Porto), Reiss Nelson (Fulham), Albert Sambi Lokonga (Sevilla), Karl Hein (Real Valladolid)

Aston Villa completed transfers in the summer of 2025

IN: Yasin Ozcan (£5.9m, Kasimpasa)

OUT:

BACK FROM LOAN: Emiliano Buendia (Bayer Leverkusen), Alex Moreno (Nottingham Forest), Samuel Iling-Junior (Middlesbrough), Kosta Nedeljkovic (RB Leipzig), Enzo Barrenechea (Valencia), Philippe Coutinho (Vasco da Gama), Leander Dendoncker (Anderlecht), Lewis Dobbin (Norwich), Kaine Kesler-Hayden (Preston), Joe Gauci (Barnsley), Filip Marschall (Crewe).

Bournemouth completed transfers in the summer of 2025

IN:

OUT:

BACK FROM LOAN: Hamed Traore (Auxerre), Philip Billing (Napoli), Max Aarons (Valencia), Eli Junior Kroupi (Lorient), Romain Faivre (Brest), Neto (Arsenal), Alex Paulsen (Auckland).

Brentford completed transfers in the summer of 2025

IN:

OUT:

BACK FROM LOAN: Mads Roerslev (Wolfsburg), Frank Onyeka (Augsburg), Jayden Meghoma (Preston).

Brighton completed transfers in the summer of 2025

IN: Tom Watson (£10m, Sunderland), Do-young Yun (£1.7m, Daejeon Hana Citizen)

OUT:

BACK FROM LOAN: Evan Ferguson (West Ham), Julio Enciso (Ipswich Town), Facundo Buonanotte (Leicester City), Stefanos Tzimas (Nuremburg), Malick Yalcouyé (Sturm Graz), Ibrahim Osman (Feyenoord), Abdallah Sima (Brest), Valentin Barco (Strasbourg), Kjell Scherpen (Sturm Graz).

Burnley completed transfers in the summer of 2025

IN: Marcus Edwards (£8.4m, Sporting)

OUT:

BACK FROM LOAN: Zeki Amdouni (Benfica), Hjalmar Ekdal (Groningen), Han-Noah Massengo (Auxerre), Hannes Delcroix (Swansea), Andréas Hountondji (Standard Liege), Darko Churlinov (Jagiellonia).

Chelsea completed transfers in the summer of 2025

IN: Estevao (£28.7m, Palmeiras), Dário Essugo (£18.8m, Sporting), Kendry Paez (£8.4m, Independiente).

OUT:

BACK FROM LOAN: Axel Disasi (Aston Villa), Joao Felix (AC Milan), Andrey Santos (Strasbourg), Lesley Ugochukwu (Southampton), Djordje Petrovic (Strasbourg), Renato Veiga (Juventus), Raheem Sterling (Arsenal), Carney Chukwuemeka (Borussia Dortmund), Armando Broja (Everton), Kepa (Bournemouth), Mike Penders (Genk), Alfie Gilchrist (Sheffield United), Caleb Wiley (Watford), Bashir Humphreys (Burnley).

Crystal Palace completed transfers in the summer of 2025

IN:

OUT: Joel Ward (released)

BACK FROM LOAN: Odsonne Edouard (Leicester City), Naouirou Ahamada (Rennes).

Everton completed transfers in the summer of 2025

IN:

OUT:

BACK FROM LOAN: Neal Maupay (Marseille), Harrison Armstrong (Derby).

Fulham completed transfers in the summer of 2025

IN:

OUT:

BACK FROM LOAN:

Leeds United completed transfers in the summer of 2025

IN:

OUT: Rasmus Kristensen (£5m, Eintracht Frankfurt).

BACK FROM LOAN: Jack Harrison (Everton), Sam Greenwood (Preston).

Liverpool completed transfers in the summer of 2025

IN:

OUT: Trent Alexander-Arnold (released, to where is a mystery)

BACK FROM LOAN: Giorgi Mamardashvili (Valencia), Ben Doak (Middlesbrough), Stefan Bajcetic (Las Palmas), Nat Phillips (Derby), Rhys Williams (Morecambe)

Manchester City completed transfers in the summer of 2025

IN:

OUT: Kevin de Bruyne (released), Yan Couto (£21m, Borussia Dortmund).

BACK FROM LOAN: Kalvin Phillips (Ipswich), Maximo Perrone (Como), Kyle Walker (AC Milan), Issa Kabore (Werder Bremen), Josh Wilson-Esbrand (Stoke), Juma Bah (Lens).

Manchester United completed transfers in the summer of 2025

IN: Diego Leon (£7m, Cerro Porteno).

OUT:

BACK FROM LOAN: Marcus Rashford (Aston Villa), Jadon Sancho (Chelsea), Antony (Real Betis), Tyrell Malacia (PSV Eindhoven).

Newcastle United completed transfers in the summer of 2025

IN:

OUT: Lloyd Kelly (£14.5m, Juventus)

BACK FROM LOAN:

Nottingham Forest completed transfers in the summer of 2025

IN:

OUT:

BACK FROM LOAN: David Carmo (Olympiakos), Andrew Omobamidele (Strasbourg), Matt Turner (Crystal Palace), Marko Stamenic (Olympiakos), Omar Richards (Rio Ave), Jonathan Panzo (Rio Ave).

Tottenham completed transfers in the summer of 2025

IN: Kevin Danso (£21m, Lens), Luka Vuskovic (£9.3m, Westerlo)

OUT:

BACK FROM LOAN: Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Marseille), Bryan Gil (Girona), Alejo Veliz (Espanyol), Alfie Devine (Westerlo).

West Ham United completed transfers in the summer of 2025

IN:

OUT: Vladimir Coufal, Danny Ings, Aaron Cresswell, Lukasz Fabianski (Released)

BACK FROM LOAN: Nayef Aguerd (Real Sociedad), Kurt Zouma (Al-Orobah), Maxwell Cornet (Genoa), Mohamadou Kanté (Paris FC).

Wolves completed transfers in the summer of 2025

IN:

OUT:

BACK FROM LOAN: Fabio Silva (Las Palmas), Hugo Bueno (Feyenoord), Ki-Jana Hoever (Auxerre), Chiquinho (Mallorca).