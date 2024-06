Every Premier League transfer completed in the summer of 2024

Thiago, Thiago and Anthony Martial all on the move in summer 2024.

We will have every Premier League transfer in the summer of 2024 and we start with confirmed releases and deals arranged already.

Here are the 20 biggest transfers in the world in the summer of 2024.

Arsenal transfers in summer of 2024

IN:

OUT: Mo Elneny, Cedric Soares, Tyreece John-Jules and Arthur Okonkwo (released).

Aston Villa transfers in summer of 2024

IN: Cameron Archer (Sheffield United, £14m)

OUT: Morgan Sanson (Nice, £3.4m)

Bournemouth transfers in summer of 2024

IN: Luis Sinisterra (Leeds United, £20m), Enes Unal (Getafe, £13m).

OUT: Lloyd Kelly (released)

Brentford transfers in summer of 2024

IN: Igor Thiago (Club Brugge, £30m)

OUT: Ellery Balcombe (St Mirren, loan), Shandon Baptiste, Saman Ghoddos, Charlie Goode (released).

Brighton transfers in summer of 2024

IN: Ibrahim Osman (FC Nordsjaelland, £16m)

OUT: Adam Lallana (released)

Chelsea transfers in summer of 2024

IN:

OUT: Lewis Hall (Newcastle United, £28m), Thiago Silva (released).

Crystal Palace transfers in summer of 2024

IN:

OUT: Jairo Raidewald and James Tomkins (released).

Everton transfers in summer of 2024

IN:

OUT: Andre Gomes, Dele Alli and Andy Lonergan (released).

Fulham transfers in summer of 2024

IN:

OUT: Tosin Adarabioyo (released).

Ipswich Town transfers in summer of 2024

IN:

OUT: Nick Hayes (free, Barnet), Dominic Ball, Kayden Jackson, Panutche Camara (released).

Leicester City transfers in summer of 2024

IN: Abdul Fatawu (Sporting, £14.5m)

OUT:

Liverpool transfers in summer of 2024

IN:

OUT: Thiago and Joel Matip (released).

Manchester City transfers in summer of 2024

IN:

OUT: Taylor Harwood-Bellis (Southampton, £20m), Tommy Doyle (Wolves, £4.3m)

Manchester United transfers in summer of 2024

IN:

OUT: Alvaro Fernandez (Benfica, £5m), Raphael Varane and Anthony Martial (released)

Newcastle United transfers in summer of 2024

IN: Lewis Hall (Chelsea, £28m)

OUT: Matt Ritchie, Loris Karius, Paul Dummett, Jeff Hendrick, Kell Watts (released).

Nottingham Forest transfers in summer of 2024

IN:

OUT: Remo Freuler (Bologna, £3.8m), Harry Arter, Wayne Hennessey and Cheikhou Kouyate (released), Felipe (retired).

Southampton transfers in summer of 2024

IN: Taylor Harwood-Bellis (Manchester City, £20m)

OUT: Stuart Armstrong (released).

Tottenham transfers in summer of 2024

IN: Lucas Bergvall (Djurgarden, £8.5m).

OUT: Eric Dier (free, Bayern Munich), Ivan Perisic (free, Hadjuk Split).

West Ham transfers in summer of 2024

IN:

OUT: Thilo Kehrer (Monaco, £9.4m)

Wolves transfers in summer of 2024

IN: Tommy Doyle (Manchester City, £4.3m)

OUT:

