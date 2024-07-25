‘Everything indicates’ that Real Sociedad and Spain midfielder Mikel Merino will join Arsenal this summer, according to reports.

Arsenal are hoping to sign a new midfielder this summer and will reportedly turn their full attention to Merino once a deal to sign Bologna defender Riccardo Calafiori is completed.

The Spanish international played a big part in Spain’s triumph at this summer’s European Championship, scoring an extra-time winner in the quarter-final against hosts Germany.

He spent the 2017/18 season on loan at Newcastle United before making the move to Real Sociedad for around £10million in July 2018.

The 28-year-old has established himself as one of the best midfielders in La Liga and is widely expected to leave Sociedad in the summer transfer window.

The Spanish outfit are not giving up without a fight and are very keen to keep hold of the former Newcastle playmaker, though.

According to reports in Spain, they have made a final effort to keep Merino, meeting his contract demands amidst interest from Atletico Madrid, Barcelona and Arsenal.

MORE ON ARSENAL FROM F365

👉 Pre-season media: ‘Desperate Man Utd in panic over full-back crisis’ as Arsenal ‘face questions’

👉 Spies, drones and hijacked transfers: Football’s sneakiest sneaks revealed

The ‘significant effort’ to convince Merino to stay is likely to fail, even with the lure of European football as well as his desired salary.

Interestingly, this appears to have given Arsenal and other clubs a kick up the backside as they have accelerated their pursuit of the Spaniard.

Another report coming from Spain claims that ‘everything indicates’ Merino will be the Gunners’ second signing of the summer.

Mikel Arteta’s side are boosted by Barcelona being unable to afford Merino, unless they sell Frenkie de Jong – who reportedly has a ‘irresistable offer’ to join Manchester United.

This means it is between Arsenal and Atletico, though the Gunners have another advantage as the 28-year-old would rather play in the Premier League than for another La Liga side.

It will take around 25 million euros (£21m) for Real Sociedad to sell their midfielder this summer, with keeping him for another season and losing him on a free their preferred option if nobody meets that valuation.

Arsenal are reportedly willing to pay that fee, meaning Merino is very likely to follow Calafiori to the Emirates.

Arteta’s side could confirm the signing of the Italian defender before the end of the week, which would allow the player to join up with his new team-mates for their pre-season tour of the United States.

One player who could leave Arsenal before the end of the month is Emile Smith Rowe, who is reportedly close to joining London rivals Fulham for £35m.

Smith Rowe was left out of the Gunners pre-season friendly against Bournemouth on Thursday morning.

Arteta told reporters after the 1-1 draw: “There are things happening in the background at the moment. We decided the best thing to do was to keep him away from the game today.”

👉 More: Arsenal news | Premier League five-year net spend | 20 best players available on a free transfer