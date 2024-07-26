Everything you need to know about Chelsea’s new No. 1 Filip Jorgensen

Chelsea are said to be on the cusp of signing Denmark youth international Filip Jorgensen from Villarreal.

The Athletic report that Chelsea have made an approach to sign the 22-year-old goalkeeper as they aim to nail down their next No.1 between the sticks. The Blues already have Robert Sanchez, Djordje Petrovic, Marcus Bettinelli and Lucas Bergstrom, plus returning loanee Kepa Arrizabalga, yet there remains a sense the position is up for grabs.

We’ve identified everything you need to know about Jorgensen.

Read the article at Planet Football.