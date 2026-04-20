Patrice Evra says former Arsenal star Theo Walcott is a “menace for society” and should “never be on TV again” after his comments about Manchester United.

Michael Carrick has driven the current Red Devils vintage to the brink of Champions League qualification after taking interim charge following Ruben Amorim’s dismissal in January.

Arsenal meanwhile suffered a damaging defeat to Manchester City in their crunch Premier League title clash on Sunday, which means Pep Guardiola’s side will draw level with the Gunners at the top of the table if they win their game in hand against Burnley on Wednesday.

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It’s been quite the downturn from Mikel Arteta’s side, who were on course for the quadruple a few short weeks ago and now face ending the season with nothing as they also prepare for a Champions League semi-final against Atlético Madrid.

And Walcott got a bit ahead of himself in January when he asked Wayne Rooney if the current Arsenal squad might be a match for the 2008 Manchester United team, which won both the Premier League and Champions League.

Walcott asked Rooney on Amazon Prime: “Would your ’08 team compete, well you would compete against this team, but how does it compare to your 2008 team? Which by the way, was probably the best team that I’ve ever played against. This [Arsenal] squad against that one.”

The Red Devils hero simply answered: “We’d batter them.” His response drew laughter from Walcott and host Gabby Logan before a smiling Rooney added: “I think we would, I think we would.”

Three months later and the comments were put to Evra – a man famed for his forthright views – by Rio Ferdinand on his podcast.

Ferdinand and Evra were both key cogs in that 2008 side, widely considered to be one of the greatest, if not the greatest, team in Premier League history.

Evra branded Walcott “delusional” and claimed he should not be allowed back on TV as he’s “dangerous for the kids”.

The Frenchman said: “No, I’m leaving. That’s the problem with Arsenal. Now he’s comparing this team with our 2008 team.

“I think he’s a menace for society. He should not be on TV. He’s dangerous for the kids. That’s why I keep saying they are delusional. I know I talk with my heart, but they are delusional. This is disrespect. He should never be on TV again when he starts asking questions like that.”

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