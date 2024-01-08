Ex-Arsenal man ‘praying’ for £112m Chelsea transfer with Arteta target ‘happy with pre-agreement’

Arsenal and Chelsea target Victor Osimhen has been encouraged to leave Napoli so he can “write a great chapter” in the Premier League.

Osimhen was heavily linked with a move to the Premier League in the summer after he scored 26 goals to help Napoli win the Serie A title in 2022/23.

Napoli have endured a disappointing slump so far this season as they are ninth in the table after 19 games. Despite this, Osimhen recently opted to extend his contract until 2026.

Talk over a move to the Premier League is unlikely to decrease in the coming months, though. This is because there is understood to be a £112m release clause in his contract and TEAMtalk have reported that ‘Osimhen would welcome an approach from Chelsea and would be happy to do a pre-agreement this month’.

Arsenal are also in need of a new striker and club legend Ian Wright has suggested that Osimhen is the “killer” they need.

“The calibre of player Arsenal need right now i somebody who hits the ground running, a top end striker, like the Osimhens of this world… that level of striker,” Wright told Premier League Productions.

“If Arsenal want to do it now they’re going to need that level of goalscorer who will slot in straight away.

“That’s what they probably need now. I don’t think any Arsenal fan will look at the game and not see that we need a killer in front of goal.”

Former Arsenal and Man City striker Emmanuel Adebayor meanwhile has encouraged Osimhen to sign for a Premier League club so he can “write a great chapter”.

“He has the right attitude, mentality and determination to excel there (in England),” Adebayor said in an interview with BBC Sport.

“I’m praying for him to move to the Premier League and show what he’s capable of. The Premier League is the toughest and best (league) in the world.

“Osimhen has shown and done it already in Italy, I think it is the right time for him to move to England and replace his idol Drogba and do beautiful things. He has all it takes to make a name and write a great chapter in England like Drogba.”

After Arsenal’s 2-0 loss to Liverpool in the FA Cup, Arteta admitted it’s not “realistic” to think that they could sign a new striker this month.

“At the moment it does not look realistic,” Arteta told beIN Sports.

“What my job is, and what we have to do is improve our players and try to get better results with the players we have. One thing is what we need and another is what we can do.

“What we need to do now is stick behind those players, give them some love, train them and make sure they visualise something very different to what is actually happening now. They’ve done it. We’re not going to reinvent the wheel, because they’ve done it.”