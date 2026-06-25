Former Arsenal star Nicolas Pepe netted a brace to seal second place in Group E for the Ivory Coast, while Curacao have exited the World Cup.

Pepe netted in the seventh and 64th minute to ensure second spot in Group E for the Ivorians and condemn tiny Curacao to bottom spot and elimination from the tournament.

Ivory Coast, with six points, finished runners-up to Germany in their group, and qualified for the knockout stage for the first time in four attempts.

In the last 32, the Ivory Coast will play in Dallas on Tuesday against the runners-up in Group I, to be decided later on Thursday.

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