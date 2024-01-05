Ex-Arsenal star Mesut Ozil claims Chelsea are ‘missing world’s best’ former player after ‘difficult’ exit

Former Arsenal and Germany star Mesut Ozil has hit out at Chelsea as they are “missing” his compatriot Antonio Rudiger, who joined Real Madrid in 2022.

Signed for £29m from AS Roma in 2017, Rudiger emerged as a key player for Chelsea under former head coach Thomas Tuchel.

The Germany international helped Chelsea win the Champions League, Europa League and FA Cup during his time at Stamford Bridge.

Rudiger has not stuck around to be a part of the Todd Boehly-inspired rebuild at Chelsea as he left to join Real Madrid on a free transfer upon the expiry of his contract in 2022.

The centre-back was previously linked with Man Utd as former interim boss Ralf Rangnick was keen to sign him.

Rangnick was keen to make big changes while at Old Trafford as he pursued Rudiger and Manchester City’s Julian Alvarez.

Ahead of the 2022 January transfer window, it was claimed by German outlet Bild that Man Utd were ‘interested’ in Rudiger as Rangnick ‘knows his agent and brother Sahr Senesie very well and signalled willingness to negotiate’.

In the end, Rangnick was not permitted to sign anyone while at Man Utd so this gave Real Madrid a free run at signing Rudiger.

After being praised by Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti, Rudiger was called the “world’s best defender” by former Germany teammate Ozil.

“Prime Toni Rudiger is just the world’s best defender at the moment. Incredible season for my former club Real Madrid. You can also ask Haaland or Osimhen how good he is!” Ozil tweeted

“Look what has happened with Chelsea after he left… they are missing his mentality every day…”

TRANSFER GOSSIP: Chelsea ‘need £160m for Toney’ as Arsenal ‘approach’ Everton star

Rudiger previously explained why his situation at Chelsea became “complicated” before his move to Real Madrid.

“Unfortunately, my contract negotiations had already started to get difficult last fall,” Rudiger wrote for The Players’ Tribune. “Business is business, but when you don’t hear any news from the club from August to January, the situation becomes complicated.

“After the first offer, there was a long gap of just nothing. We’re not robots, you know? You cannot wait for months with so much uncertainty about your future. Obviously, no one saw the sanctions coming, but in the end, other big clubs were showing interest, and I had to make a decision.

“I will leave it at that, because business aside, I have nothing bad to say about this club. Chelsea will always be in my heart. London will always be my home. I came here alone, and now I have a wife and two beautiful kids.

“I also have a new brother for life named Kova [Mateo Kovacic]. I have an FA Cup, a Europa League and a Champions League medal. And of course, I have hundreds of memories that will stay with me forever.”