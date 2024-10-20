Ex-Real Madrid and Inter Milan midfielder Wesley Sneijder has hit out at a former FC Barcelona player, who was “extremely annoying” to play against.

The 40-year-old had notable spells at Ajax, Real Madrid, Inter Milan and Galatasaray during his playing career. He also made 136 caps for the Netherlands.

Sneijder came up against Barcelona on various occasions and had plenty of run-ins with Spain international Sergio Busquets.

Unlike Sneijder, 36-year-old Busquets is still playing as he reunited with Barcelona icon Lionel Messi in the MLS with Inter Miami last year. Their squad also includes Luis Suarez and Jordi Alba.

Busquets is regarded as one of the best defensive midfielders of his generation and was also the master of the dark arts.

The veteran midfielder angered Sneijder on occasion as the Dutchman has hit out at the “extremely annoying player”.

READ: Haaland leaving Man City? Five interested clubs ranked on likelihood of securing ‘world-record’ deal

Sneijder said: “Busquets was an extremely annoying player, always giving it to others but never able to receive.

“As soon as he received one hit he would start crying. An absolute cry- baby. I literally had fights with him every single game. At one point I told him: ‘I will see you in Ibiza in the summer, then you and I will talk again’.

He added: “In 2010 we beat Barcelona 3-1 at home, then we had to go to Camp Nou and after eight minutes, [Thiago] Motta hit him and Busquets started rolling on the ground while looking through his hands to see if Motta got a red card, and then he got up again and he was fine, the cry-baby. A nasty guy to play against.”

MORE BARCELONA COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Man City: Haaland ‘asks’ Barcelona to sell one player in order to join in ‘one very clear condition’

👉Barcelona ‘eyes set on’ Chelsea duo as Deco is ‘very fond of’ £58m star with ‘January loans’ expected

👉 Man Utd: ‘Surprise’ raid on Barcelona tipped ‘to convince’ Ratcliffe’s ‘ideal choice’ to replace Ten Hag

Barcelona host Sevilla at the Nou Camp in their first La Liga match after the international break on Sunday night.

The Spanish giants have a testing week as they have games against Bayern Munich in the Champions League and Real Madrid in La Liga over the next week.

Head coach Hansi Flick insists his side are” only focused on Sevilla and a key player is “ready” to feature after returning from the international break with a hamstring issue.

He said: “We are only focused on Sevilla – we are taking things one at a time. The line up will be the one we consider best to play against Sevilla. I have spoken to Lamine [Yamal] and he is ready to play tomorrow.”

Regarding a recent meeting with former boss Xavi, he said: “I have a really good relationship with Xavi since I was national team coach.

“After the event for Iniesta’s retirement, I thought it would be a good chance to catch up and ask him for a coffee together and that is what we did. I have a lot of time for him and we had a good meeting, as I expected, and I was able to meet his family.”