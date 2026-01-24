According to reports, former Barcelona head coach Xabi has decided to ‘open the door’ to Manchester United and Spurs, but there are hurdles to overcome.

Xavi won La Liga as Barcelona head coach, but he has been out of work since leaving the Spanish giants at the end of the 2023/24 campaign.

Reports in recent months have suggested that he is ready for a return to management and could head to the Premier League.

He could have plenty of options this summer as several Premier League jobs are to become available, with moves to Man Utd and Spurs among his possibilities.

Man Utd recently sacked Ruben Amorim and replaced him with Michael Carrick, but he is likely to be replaced by a more established boss in the summer. Spurs, meanwhile, could soon be on the lookout for a new head coach as Thomas Frank appears to be on borrowed time.

A report from Football Insider’s Pete O’Rourke claims Xavi has already ‘opened the door’ to Man Utd and Spurs, while he is an ‘interesting option for both’

“Yeah, look, he would be an interesting option for both Manchester United and Tottenham, obviously he has got a glittering CV from his time at Barcelona,” O’Rourke told Football Insider.

“He obviously had a spell in charge at Barcelona where he did win the league, but he’s been out of work since the summer of 2024.

“I’m sure Xavi himself would be interested in the chance to maybe move to the Premier League and either join Manchester United or Tottenham.

“I’m not sure he’s probably so high up the list of both clubs. Obviously we know United are looking for a permanent manager in the summer with Michael Carrick in interim charge at the minute.

“Thomas Frank, for now, is still in charge at Tottenham, and no decision has been made on what they’re going to do long-term.“

However, O’Rourke has also pointed out that the Barcelona legend is unlikely to be ahead of other managers in the race to be Man Utd’s next permanent boss.

“Xavi, he’s a big name and he would fit the bill on a lot of cases with his style of football and everything else,” O’Rourke added.

“With him being free, it probably makes him a more interesting option than maybe other candidates, but I think right now probably United obviously are looking at other managers.

“There are probably other managers ahead of Xavi in the list that they are looking at.”