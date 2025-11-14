According to reports, former FC Barcelona star Vitor Roque has decided his ‘stance’ on whether to join Manchester United in January or next summer.

The Red Devils have been focused on rebuilding their attack in recent months. In the summer, they invested heavily to sign Benjamin Sesko, Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo.

These arrivals filled the void left by Rasmus Hojlund, Marcus Rashford, Alejandro Garnacho, Antony and Jadon Sancho, with these players moving elsewhere on permanent deals or loans with buy options in the summer.

This business has boosted Ruben Amorim‘s side, but it has been suggested that they could sign another attacker in the summer. This is because Sesko has suffered a slight injury, while they will be without Mbeumo and Amad Diallo during next month’s African Cup of Nations.

Therefore, it has been reported that they are scouring the market for a potential solution, while they are also keen to sign a new No.6 to be Casemiro’s long-term replacement.

Roque is among those linked with Man Utd, with the 20-year-old returning to form at Palmeiras following his disappointing spell at Barcelona.

The Brazilian had a brief stint at Barcelona as he butted heads with the club over his lack of minutes, so club chiefs decided to cash in on him for around £22m.

Roque has recovered at Palmeiras, grabbing 20 goals and five assists in his 52 appearances for the Brazilian outfit. He is reportedly on Man Utd’s radar and a report earlier this month claimed they are ‘preparing an offer’ worth £44m for the forward.

Now, a report from journalist Pete O’Rourke for Football Insider has revealed Roque’s ‘stance’ on a move to Old Trafford, with the attacker in favour of this transfer for one reason.

O’Rourke has argued that he is in favour of a move to Man Utd so he can “prove a point to Barcelona”.

He explained: “Obviously, that disappointing spell at Barcelona would put question marks over him, whether he could do it in Europe.

“But, it does seem the player would be interested in a move back to Europe to prove a point to Barcelona that he could do it in the biggest leagues in European football as well.”

Man Utd are also linked with other potential signings, including AFC Bournemouth standout Antoine Semenyo. They are said to be moving ‘fast’ to beat Liverpool in the race to land the winger.