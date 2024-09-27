Ex-Chelsea boss Potter reveals next move preference; likens himself to Howe, Emery – ‘ready to return’

Former Chelsea head coach Graham Potter has revealed that he’s “ready to return” to management following his disappointing spell at Stamford Bridge.

The Englishman lasted just seven months at Chelsea as he was sacked by the Premier League giants in April 2023.

The 49-year-old won just 12 of his 31 matches in charge of Chelsea across all competitions and has taken a prolonged break from management. He has revealed that players had to “sit on the floor” during his time at the club.

Potter has been linked with several clubs across Europe in recent months and he’s among the managers reportedly in the frame to replace Erik ten Hag at Man Utd.

The former Chelsea and Brighton boss could also be offered a chance to return with Everton and West Ham as Sean Dyche and Julen Lopetegui are under pressure.

In a new interview with The Telegraph, Potter revealed he’s “felt ready to return for a little while”. He has also likened his situation to what Newcastle United’s Eddie Howe and Aston Villa’s Unai Emery have recently experienced.

“I’ve felt ready to return for a little while,” Potter said.

“It still has to be the right thing, but I’m excited for it. I’m excited to hear what the opportunities are and I’ll take each one and judge it on its merits.

“It wasn’t so long ago that Eddie Howe left Bournemouth after they had been relegated, he took 18 months out and now he’s at Newcastle doing brilliant things.

“If you look at Unai Emery, how he was received after leaving Arsenal and look at what he’s doing now. This is the job, the challenge of football.

“I see it [Chelsea] as an unbelievable experience that I’ve had, it didn’t go as well as I’d have liked. I have to take responsibility for that, but I think I’m better for it and I’ll be a better coach, for sure.”

Potter is also understood to be in the frame to be England’s next permanent manager as it remains to be seen whether the FA will stick with interim boss Lee Carsley.

However, Potter has admitted that he prefers managing “day-to-day” as he reveals what’s “most rewarding” about the job.

“I like the day-to-day and the building process of club management,” Potter added.

“International management is a different rhythm and there are pluses for that. It’s more intense when it’s on, but you’ve got a bit more breathing space in between.

“It’s nothing that I’ve ruled out, but at the same time I do like the day-to-day bit of working with the players and being in at the club and trying to build and make a difference.

“Making a difference to people is why you do this. When you look back at the players you’ve helped in some way. That’s the most rewarding part.”