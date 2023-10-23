Ex-Chelsea boss is shock Man Utd ‘candidate’ to replace Ten Hag with ‘Ratcliffe’s sidekick’ a ‘big fan’

According to reports, Graham Potter would be in the running to replace Erik ten Hag if Manchester United decide to sack the Dutchman.

The Red Devils have endured a tough start to the new season under Ten Hag as they have lost four of their first nine Premier League games. They have also been beaten in their first two Champions League group games.

Man Utd – who are fourth in the 2023 Premier League net spent table – have won consecutive games against Brentford and Sheffield United but there is still pressure on Ten Hag as they were unable to win these games in a convincing fashion.

Before United beat Sheffield United 2-1 on Saturday night, Spanish journalist Benjamin Lopez claimed Man Utd have ‘verbally offered’ the manager’s job to Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti.

The ex-Chelsea and Everton head coach has also been linked with the Brazil manager’s job as his contract at Real Madrid is due to expire next year.

And while this report should be taken with a pinch of salt as Ten Hag should have credit in the bank after his impressive debut season, The Sun are reporting that Potter could also be in the frame to succeed the United manager.

Potter has been out of work since he was sacked by Chelsea earlier this year. He was lauded during his time at Brighton but he managed just 12 wins in 31 games with the Premier League giants.

The Sun are claiming that ‘Potter is waiting on Napoli to make an official move — but keeping an ear out for Manchester United to call’. The report explains.

‘The Serie A champs want to speak to Potter about becoming their new boss, with Antonio Conte also in the running. ‘Potter is still well regarded by the Italians for his work at Brighton despite a nightmare spell at Chelsea. ‘Napoli won the title under current Italy boss Luciano Spalletti but have slumped since Rudi Garcia took charge. ‘But Potter is also a possible candidate for United when Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s team takes charge if the Red Devils’ owners-in-waiting decide to get rid of Erik ten Hag. ‘Ratcliffe’s sidekick, Sir Dave Brailsford — who is set to be the football face of the takeover — is a Potter fan and wanted him at French side Nice.’

