Former Chelsea man Shaun Wright-Phillips has revealed he hopes a Blues legend and former team-mate “doesn’t take” the manager role, while an insider has referred to Stamford Bridge as a “mess” at the moment.

Chelsea have seen the back of two managers this season. Enzo Maresca was sacked in January, and his replacement, Liam Rosenior, lasted just three months before he was also given the boot.

The Blues will stick with interim coach Calum McFarlane until the end of the season, before hiring a new manager beyond then.

Linked with Chelsea are the likes of Jose Mourinho, Antonio Conte, Frank Lampard, Cesc Fabregas, Oliver Glasner and Andoni Iraola.

Lampard is one of the most intriguing, as a former Blues boss who engineered Coventry’s promotion to the Premier League for next season.

But his former team-mate Wright-Phillips hopes he stays with Coventry.

He told football.london: “For me, I hope he doesn’t take it. Not in a disrespect to Chelsea, more in, I think he’s kind of established himself a bit now. With this Coventry team, he’s got a team of players that will run through walls for him, as well as perform to their full potential.

“To see how they get on in the Premier League and if they stay up, what they do the year after with him, would kind of solidify him as a manager and as a man.

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“And then I’d say if [Chelsea] came again, take the job, but earn your stripes.”

Insider Keith Wyness has also urged against Lampard returning to Chelsea.

He told Football Insider: “It’s lazy writing to me to start linking Frank with Chelsea.

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“I’d much rather, if I was Frank, I’d rather stay with stability at Coventry and try and make my name for myself there than going into the mess that is Chelsea right now. It really is a pretty difficult situation to go back in there.

“So Frank’s well advised to stay there. There are some interesting things happening at Coventry, and good luck to them. Frank’s done very well, and they’re going to be very clever from all I’m hearing about the way they’re going to try to put that squad together with that blend of experience and young, talented youth.

“They’re going to give it a good go and Sunderland is a great pointer for what to try and do.”

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