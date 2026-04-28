According to reports, former Chelsea boss Antonio Conte is among those in the frame to replace Liam Rosenior at the end of this season.

Chelsea are in the process of appointing a new permanent head coach after parting ways with Rosenior last week.

It was deemed that Rosenior‘s position was untenable following a dire run of five straight losses and seven defeats in eight games, with it becoming apparent that he had lost support in the dressing room.

Calum McFarlane has since stepped up to become Chelsea’s interim boss and has guided them into the FA Cup final, but he will inevitably be replaced ahead of next season.

It has also been widely reported that the Blues are looking to alter their business model in the coming months and could go down the experienced route with their next manager.

READ: Who will be Chelsea manager next season after Liam Rosenior sack?



Current Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola has been named as the ‘frontrunner’ to succeed Rosenior, but Chelsea are linked with a host of alternatives.

This includes no-nonsense former boss Conte, with a report over the weekend claiming Chelsea have a ‘crazy idea’ to re-appoint Conte and they are ‘considering bringing him back’.

Now, a report from Football Insider and ex-Premier League chief scout Mick Brown claims Conte is ‘in line’ as a ‘surprise target’ for Chelsea, while there are two reasons why he could be appointed.

Conte “would be ideal” for Chelsea

According to Brown, there is one main concern with Conte, though he “would be ideal”.

“One thing Antonio Conte brings is that winning mentality,” Brown told Football Insider.

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“He wants to win games and he wants to win trophies first and foremost, that’s what he does and that’s what he would bring to Chelsea.

“Plus, his style of management might be exactly what this squad needs.

“A lot of the issues Rosenior had were down to the players, their attitudes and problems in the dressing room, and Conte wouldn’t tolerate that.

“He would bring a lot of discipline and experience, so in that respect, he would be ideal.

“It comes down to what the hierarchy there are going to do, because with Conte you don’t just get the good, you get the bad side too. Do they want to put up with that?

“If the answer is yes, and they feel the positives outweigh any negatives, then he should be high on their list and could be an option for Chelsea.”

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