Ex-City star signed in ‘moment of desperation’ slammed amid Arsenal, Villa links – ‘absolute disaster’

Spanish journalists have hit out at Barcelona attacker Ferran Torres, who was linked with Arsenal and Aston Villa during the summer transfer window.

The Spain international joined Man City in a deal worth around £20m in 2020. He netted 16 goals in 43 games for the Premier League champions but he moved on after just 18 months.

Barcelona – who have three of the most valuable youngsters in the world – bid €55m for Torres ahead of the 2022 winter transfer window and Man City felt this offer was too good to turn down.

Torres has struggled to live up to expectations since completing his dream move to the La Liga giants as he has only scored 18 goals in 82 appearances.

A report from Sport Witness quotes several Spanish journalists for El Bar de Sique who have hit out at Torres.

Their anger has increased after it emerged that Barcelona had the chance to sign Juventus star Dusan Vlahovic for just €12m earlier in his career. They claim Torres was signed in a “moment of desperation” and they “wouldn’t even pay €20m for him” at the moment.

“It was done in a moment of desperation because I think Barcelona were seventh in the league, it was the winter market and if they didn’t get into the Champions League, it was an absolute disaster,” journalists of El Bar de Sique said (via Sport Witness).

“For that kind of transfer, you assume an extra price, I understand that. We take it for granted. He was at Manchester City, I’m sure they were dancing.

“They went out to dance in the square (when that deal was done). If you had to buy him now, would you pay €55m? Surely not.

“Right now, I wouldn’t even pay €20m for him. In the last few games, he has not convinced me of anything.”

Torres was linked with Arsenal and Aston Villa during the recent summer transfer window but he insisted that he “doesn’t care”about the interest in him from clubs in the Premier League.

“The names on the Barcelona transfer list are placed by the journalists,” Torres said.

“I have a contract here, I’m going to stay. I don’t care what is said about me. I’m going to work like anyone else. I am the first self-critic, it was not a good season last year but I learned a lot. These ups and downs have helped me to be stronger now.”

