Andy Cole says he fears for the next England manager after Gareth Southgate received unfair criticism at Euro 2024.

England reached their second European Championship final in a row but like what happened against Italy three years ago, Southgate’s side could not get over the line.

The Three Lions were underwhelming on their way to the final in Berlin, topping their group despite drawing two matches and coming ridiculously close to being knocked out by Slovakia in the round of 16.

They improved in the latter stages of the tournament, overcoming Switzerland on penalties in the quarter-final and Netherlands in 90 minutes in the last four.

The likes of Bukayo Saka, Phil Foden, Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane failing to replicate their club form saw Southgate receive lots of criticism, which former England striker Cole believes was unfair.

Cole has revealed his fears for Southgate’s replacement, who is guaranteed to take “flak for picking the wrong team or the wrong players”.

MORE ON ENGLAND FROM F365

👉 Premier League boss new favourite to be next England manager after Gareth Southgate exit

👉 Southgate almost quit twice as England spell ‘turned sour’ and makes ‘problem’ for successor

“I don’t think a lot of the criticism has been fair,” he said.

“We can always have a go at the manager and say, ‘he’s this and he’s that’, but he’s been the most successful manager in 58 years, so he can’t be that bad.

“I didn’t expect him to go. For me, if he had stayed, it would have made no difference.

“But he’s very hurt by what’s happened.

“Whoever gets the job now, I wish them all the best because they’re going to have to be a (Manchester City boss Pep) Guardiola.

“Whoever it is will take 100 per cent flak for picking the wrong team or the wrong players.

“What more could have been asked of Gareth? Whoever takes his place – I wish them all the best because they have to do better than what Gareth did and that isn’t going to be easy.”

Cole continued: “If England were good enough to win the Euros, they would have won it. Yes or no?

“The team who won it won seven games out of seven, so does that not say they are the best team?

“We can say, ‘oh, it’s Gareth’s fault, that player’s fault, or whatever’. Gareth might set his team up to play a certain way.

“But once you cross the white line, players and individuals have to do what they need to do to win a football match.”

👉 More: Who will be the next England manager? | Will Jude Bellingham win the Ballon d’Or?