Ex-Gunners captain sides with former boss in Arsenal title snub – ‘Next season they definitely will’

William Gallas agrees with Jose Mourinho – the former Arsenal captain doesn’t think doesn’t think the Gunners have what it takes to win the Premier League title this season.

Mikel Arteta’s side fell short last term, imploding at the end of the season as Manchester City stormed to another title win.

Arsenal will top the table at Christmas for a second year running if they beat Liverpool at the weekend, but Gallas still isn’t convinced his former side have the squad depth to go all the way despite strenghtening in the summer.

Speaking to Lord Ping, the former Arsenal and Chelsea defender said: “As I said before, it will be difficult for Arsenal to win the Premier League. They have improved from last season for sure.

“It will be a nice story if they win as the last time was 20 years ago so it will be a great story. I think it will be difficult, even if Man City don’t look good at the moment, they drew against Palace at home. Liverpool drew and Aston Villa are one behind, but I think they will drop off as they don’t have the squad to fight until May.

“I want to see a London team to win the Premier League, but I don’t think Arsenal will win the Premier League this season, next season they definitely will.”

Gallas’ comments come just days after Jose Mourinho dismissed Arsenal’s chances of coming out on top in the title race.

Speaking on The Obi One podcast, asked who he thinks will win the league, Mourinho replied: “I would say Man City 51 [per cent], and Liverpool 49 [per cent].”

Then asked if Arsenal were in the running he said “nah” before adding: “Rivalry apart, I would like them to win. Of course, Chelsea is not going to win. It is out of the question.

“Of course, Manchester United is not going to win it too, I don’t speak about Man Utd. So it is between these three and out of these three I would like Arsenal to win it. But 51, 49. And I say 51, 49 because when the accumulation of matches are coming Man City has two teams.”

