Ex-Liverpool CEO Peter Moore has provided an update as his former club remains in talks with Mohamed Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk.

Liverpool have made a sensational start to the 2024/25 campaign as they are top of the Premier League and Champions League. Under new head coach Arne Slot, they have won 15 of their 17 games across all competitions.

It is not all good news for Liverpool, though. The futures of Salah, Alexander-Arnold and Van Dijk are in doubt as they are in the final year of their contracts.

Conflicting reports have emerged about their future in recent months, and it remains to be seen whether they will seek extensions.

Salah and Van Dijk have been consistently linked with moves to the Saudi Pro League in recent months, while Real Madrid is reportedly targeting Alexander-Arnold as they search for a long-term replacement for Dani Carvajal.

Moore believes Liverpool’s owners – Fenway Sports Group – will be “working feverishly to get deals done”.

“I am old enough to remember Kevin Keegan going to Hamburg, thinking the world was collapsing around us,” Moore said.

“Who are we going to give the ball to? Then somebody said we have got this guy from Celtic: [Kenny] Dalglish. I don’t know what’s going to happen.

“If it’s Trent, it’s Virgil, it’s Mo. It’s hard to imagine any of those leaving Liverpool. Ownership, I know is working feverishly to get deals done, whether it is all three, two of the three, one of the three or none of the three.

“I don’t know, but you look at those players and what you do like is that they all seem very dedicated right now. There is no – particularly with those three – taking a game off for some reason.

“Even in Trent’s case, they are the senior citizens. You think about what they offer, and come January, in particular in Trent’s case, we will see what happens. But I know ownership is talking with their respective agents – I’m sure feverishly.”

Earlier this month, Slot remained coy when asked about the three players but insinuated that he had an “input” in talks along with sporting director Richard Hughes.

“It would be strange if I had no input, but I am a head coach now, no longer a manager,” Slot said.

“In general, contract situations are talked about by the people they should be talked about by. I am one of them, but I should not talk about this in public.

“I do talk about this with Richard and that’s the place we have to talk about it – not in front of a microphone.”