Ex-Liverpool man ‘argues’ in ‘local pub’ about ‘frustrating’ Reds star – ‘he does certain things’

Ex-Liverpool man Michael Owen has offered his thoughts on Uruguay international Darwin Nunez, who – according to the pundit – can be “frustrating”.

Liverpool splashed out an initial fee of around £64m to sign Nunez from Benfica during last year’s summer transfer window.

Nunez was criticised during his debut campaign but he still managed to grab 15 goals and four assists in 42 appearances across all competitions.

The forward is still pretty raw but he has already proven that he is capable of becoming a clinical goalscorer.

Nunez produced a match-winning performance against Newcastle earlier this season but the bad side of the striker was exposed on Thursday night as Liverpool faced Union SG in the Europa League.

The talented attacker had a clear chance to break the deadlock early on but he missed from close range. Thankfully for Liverpool, they still managed to win 2-0 thanks to goals from Ryan Gravenberch and Diogo Jota.

Owen stated post-match that Nunez can eventually come good for Liverpool if he changes some “simple things”.

“It’s a brilliant move and it’s Liverpool at their very best – it looks so simple,” Owen said on TNT Sports.

“He’s (Nunez) one of those players, I have watched him closely since he’s been at the club. He’s a great volleyer of the ball, he does certain things when you say ‘wow, you can’t teach that’.

“But then he does some basic things and I am always hesitant because I argue with people all the time in the local pub and things like that when they say he’s not that good.

“I say, ‘he has got attributes that are off the scale’, so with a bit of coaching, simple things like that… Anyway, it’s frustrating.”

Reds head coach Jurgen Klopp reserved praise for Gravenberch after the game as the midfielder’s “confidence is back”.

“It is really obvious how good he is, the talent he is,” Klopp said post-match.

“He is enjoying the situation and it is very important the confidence back, that is really good to see.

“We thought he might be able to play 90 (minutes), we wanted to give him 90 but we saw he dropped a bit so that’s why we took him off.”

On Liverpool’s overall performance, he added: “(I liked) the start and the result. The goals, the chances we created. What I didn’t like is we lost rhythm after 25 minutes.

“It’s very difficult to keep rhythm in games like this but it’s important. We should have scored earlier but got the second in stoppage time.

“We should use our chances better more often if we want to be successful in competitions but I’m not angry or concerned, it’s just how it is. We know we have to do better.

“It was a mature professional performance, we got the result we wanted but know we can do better.”

